Hello Preppers!

The wait is over—our first major content update for Guntouchables is here: The Bunker Update (v. 1.1.0)!

We promised you a cozier, more interactive hub than a static menu, and now you’ve got it. Welcome home, Preppers.

🏚️Your New Underground Crib

The bunker is more than just a lobby - it’s your new hangout between expeditions. Here’s what you’ll find inside:

Common Area – A shared space that reflects the host’s rank. Show off your seniority in style as you unlock new luxuries to impress your friends (karaoke machine, anyone?). Many of them have playful interactions, too.

Personal Quarters – Your own private hideout! Spend those hard-earned beans to decorate your space. Make it cozy, make it flashy - it’s up to you.

Baxter’s Bazaar & Prepper’s Handbook – Handle all your bean spending and progression tracking without leaving the bunker. (Convenient, right?)

Firing Range – Test weapons in peace before braving the mutant hordes.

🎯New Challenges

The bunker may be the star of this update, but the wasteland doesn’t rest. We’ve added four new Challenges for the most hardened survivors. Good luck - you’ll need it.

ːGUNTOUCHABLESː GUNTOUCHABLES v1.1.0 Changelog ːGUNTOUCHABLESː

Added;

New playable bunker

4 new challenges

Rusty in header if playing singleplayer

New Machine Gun milestone mod: "Rampage"

Overall screen to the Prepper's handbook

New achievements

Changed;

Spray and Pray Milestone Mod: Damage 30% -> 50%. This mod was underperforming compared to others, especially given its accuracy penalty.

This update is just the beginning. Balancing tweaks, new content, and more surprises will continue to roll out as we build on the foundations you’ve helped us shape. As always, we’d love your feedback - whether here on Steam or over on Discord.

Thanks for sticking with us and helping us make Guntouchables the best mutant-blasting survival experience it can be.

Bullets & Beans!

–Game Swing