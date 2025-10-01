Hello again, curious minds!

Thank you so much for all the love you've shown Sani Yang's laboratory!



I've just rolled out our first update, and I've been busy fixing up the lab to make your stay more comfortable!



Here's what I've fine-tuned for you:



Update Details:

Fixed overlapping line spacing in the settings menu for English version - No more squished text!

Improved choice menu design - Much cleaner and easier to read

Fixed the issue where dialogue history wouldn't load properly from choice screens

Resolved cases where certain achievements wouldn't unlock correctly

Enhanced controller support - Smoother navigation all around!

Various other bug fixes - Tidied up the lab a bit!

These updates should make your time in the laboratory much more comfortable. Keep exploring, and don't hesitate to share your thoughts—I'm always listening!

Happy researching~!