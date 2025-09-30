Can you hear me...streamers... STATIC NOISES I'm...bringing...revolution...to your subtitles...

✨ New Features

See "Now Speaking" in Real-Time.

You've been waiting? Of course you have. Real-time subtitles are finally here!

Before : "..." (Silent subtitles until speech ends)

After: "H...Hel...Hello!" (Subtitles that grow in real-time!)

How? We display intermediate ASR results instantly. Translucent while recognizing, solid when confirmed. Like witnessing words being born.

Ever been told "Your stream subtitles are delayed"? Never again.

NVIDIA Riva Translation Has Arrived.

More accurate than Google Translate. And blazing fast.

Seriously. Technical terms? Properly translated. Context? Actually understood. Waiting time? Nearly zero.

"But high performance means..."

Warning: Requires 8GB VRAM.

Yes, 8GB. Heavy. I know. But feel the power of 4B parameters.

"Google Translate is fine" you say? Once you try this, there's no going back. (Bonus: Works completely offline. Privacy included)

🐛 Fixes

Font Settings Finally...Remember!

The "Oh, it's Arial again..." problem is completely fixed.

Your chosen font stays your chosen font. Simple things working simply. This might be the happiest update.

GPU Memory Leak, Eliminated

That creeping terror of memory slowly...growing...with each engine switch.

It's over.

24-hour endurance stream? Bring it. Memory stays healthy.

📝 Other Stuff

Internal code cleanup (invisible but important)

Slightly faster startup

Friendlier error messages

LGPL v3 compliance documentation

Various minor adjustments

So What Actually Changed?

Subtitles are alive.

Real-time text appearance, local translation, no memory leaks, fonts that remember.

In other words: "You don't have to worry about subtitles anymore."

Focus on your stream. Focus on your game. Focus on talking. Let the subtitles handle themselves.

Next time: More...more engines coming...? STATIC Signal fading...