30 September 2025 Build 20188895 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:13:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Players can now customize slot types for individual ships from the Loadouts page.

  • Fixed few bugs related to wormhole travel.

  • Added a README file inside the User Mods folder.

  • Minor bug fixes and changes.

