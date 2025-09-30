Handsome Rebels, happy Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day!
GODSOUL is now part of the Autumn Sale, and we’ve also released a free content update! Here’s what’s new:
🎉 Mid-Autumn Special Story: Linker Harem Grand Party
GODSOUL’s avatars, backgrounds, and point shop items have already hit the top—thanks for your support!
Come try them out now!🔥
Direct link to the Steam Points Shop↓
https://store.steampowered.com/points/shop/app/1213300
EA 1.64 – Feature Optimizations & Fixes
1. Added [NEW] marker for Linker stories, making it easier to distinguish read/unread.
2. Story system now supports multi-part episodes! Added the Mid-Autumn Special with 1 new CG.
*You can find it on Linker [Chang’e]’s profile page.
3. Improved combo damage number display (no more overlapping cut-off).
4. Fixed some expression errors.
5. One-click skip button is now more visible in the top-right corner.
6. Balance adjustment: Cardano’s “Full Firepower” → This turn, all hand cards cost -2 (minimum cost 1).
This is our first card balance adjustment—more tweaks coming later!
*Note: The new CG has not yet been added to the CG Gallery. Once added, simply re-skip the story to unlock it instantly.
*English/Japanese/Traditional Chinese translations will arrive about 2 weeks later.
Here’s a little bonus: a mini-emote of Linker Xiaoshin making mooncakes! 🎁
Sadly, developers don’t earn direct revenue from Point Shop items—but seeing you enjoy them is worth it! And recommending GODSOUL to your friends helps us a ton. ❤️
Ongoing Work
— 50 new cards are being designed for the first wave of Roguelike mode. Here’s a preview card face:
— Monsters are being redesigned for consistency, including bosses like [Tenrin] Evisoul form.
— New Boss in development for Roguelike Mode: the demon machine girl [Rift Demon]. Multiple color schemes tested!
Changed files in this update