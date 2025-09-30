Handsome Rebels, happy Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day!

GODSOUL is now part of the Autumn Sale, and we’ve also released a free content update! Here’s what’s new:





🎉 Mid-Autumn Special Story: Linker Harem Grand Party





GODSOUL’s avatars, backgrounds, and point shop items have already hit the top—thanks for your support!

Come try them out now!🔥

Direct link to the Steam Points Shop↓

https://store.steampowered.com/points/shop/app/1213300





EA 1.64 – Feature Optimizations & Fixes

1. Added [NEW] marker for Linker stories, making it easier to distinguish read/unread.

2. Story system now supports multi-part episodes! Added the Mid-Autumn Special with 1 new CG.

*You can find it on Linker [Chang’e]’s profile page.

3. Improved combo damage number display (no more overlapping cut-off).

4. Fixed some expression errors.

5. One-click skip button is now more visible in the top-right corner.

6. Balance adjustment: Cardano’s “Full Firepower” → This turn, all hand cards cost -2 (minimum cost 1).

This is our first card balance adjustment—more tweaks coming later!

*Note: The new CG has not yet been added to the CG Gallery. Once added, simply re-skip the story to unlock it instantly.

*English/Japanese/Traditional Chinese translations will arrive about 2 weeks later.









Here’s a little bonus: a mini-emote of Linker Xiaoshin making mooncakes! 🎁

Sadly, developers don’t earn direct revenue from Point Shop items—but seeing you enjoy them is worth it! And recommending GODSOUL to your friends helps us a ton. ❤️





Ongoing Work

— 50 new cards are being designed for the first wave of Roguelike mode. Here’s a preview card face:

— Monsters are being redesigned for consistency, including bosses like [Tenrin] Evisoul form.





— New Boss in development for Roguelike Mode: the demon machine girl [Rift Demon]. Multiple color schemes tested!