⚠️⚠️The English localization of Chapter IV is still in progress, and thus the English version is NOT yet available. Please kindly allow us another one to two months to complete it — we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.⚠️⚠️

Dear Counsellors,

This is Ainro, the creator of Elysium Above. It’s been a long time.

First of all, I owe you an apology — we’ve kept you waiting far too long.

As a small team of only 2–3 members, our resources, energy, and production capacity have always been limited. Over the past two years, we’ve endured multiple shutdowns and restarts, facing challenge after challenge.

But let’s leave those troubles for the end —

After countless struggles, persistence, and hard choices, we’re finally back — with a brand-new chapter and an (almost) brand-new game.

We sincerely hope that this largest-scale update (and very likely, the largest we will ever make) can rekindle your interest and confidence in this project.

⚠️ Important Notice:

⚠️Due to a complete overhaul of the game’s foundation, old save files are no longer compatible. Please begin your journey anew.

🐯 Complete UI Overhaul

Since the game’s initial release two years ago, we’ve received a great deal of feedback regarding the UI.

Because the old system’s issues were too deeply rooted, we decided to rebuild it from the ground up.

After extensive redesign and months of implementation, we believe the new UI brings major improvements to clarity, information display, and overall experience.

We’ve added detailed tooltips, reduced unnecessary steps, and refined the logic flow — aiming for a cleaner and more intuitive interface.

Some secondary interfaces (such as the Codex and Character Biographies) are still in progress and will be updated in the near future.

🐯 Complete Map Overhaul

We also received valuable feedback about the maps:

boundaries between tiles were unclear, and too many visual obstacles made operations inconvenient.

After careful consideration, I decided to discard the old map system and personally rebuild every single one.

The new maps are composed of modular tiles with clearer boundaries.

We’ve also added new vegetation and particle systems to bring more life and depth to the battlefields.

We hope you enjoy this refreshed visual style.

🐯 Story Expansion and Rewrite

The soul of Elysium Above lies in its story.

This update not only introduces a brand-new Chapter IV, but also revises and expands the first three chapters, as well as numerous side stories and companion dialogues — with tens of thousands of new words added.

Previously vague or incomplete storylines now have clearer foreshadowing and explanations.

We hope you’ll rediscover more details and emotions as you revisit the journey.

🐯 More Content Ahead

We won’t claim that this update solves all of the game’s problems — there’s still much room for improvement before it becomes “perfect.”

But through this release, we want you to see our determination and sincerity to keep improving, refining, and ultimately completing this game.

Once this version stabilizes, we will resume development of new chapters and content.

I solemnly promise you:

As long as I live, Elysium Above will never be abandoned.

🐯 A Note on the Past Two Years — and What Comes Next

As mentioned above, development was suspended several times over the past two years.

The funding and manpower required for Elysium Above far exceeded our expectations, while both were in critically short supply.

Only at the beginning of this year, after securing new financial support, were we finally able to restart production.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our investor — without his timely assistance, this project would not have survived.

And my deepest thanks go to our programmer — who stayed with me through last year, even when there was almost no income, helping me keep this game alive. This update wouldn’t exist without his dedication.

From here on, we’ll continue striving to stabilize our resources and team through both the game itself and its extended IP, ensuring sustainable and steady updates.

❤️ Thank YOU

During these two years, we’ve faced doubt, misunderstanding, mockery, and even hostility.

Yet whenever we struggled to carry on, it was your trust and encouragement that gave us the strength to persist.

As mentioned above, the game is still far from what we envision —

but if we are fortunate enough to continue earning your support, we’ll keep doing our very best, within the limits of our power.

Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and your faith in us.



May you enjoy this chapter — and please continue sharing your thoughts and feedback.

I love you all.

Ainro

Elysium Above

2025/09/30