30 September 2025 Build 20188764 Edited 30 September 2025 – 11:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Courtesans, huh...

Size: 47 KBs

Fixes:

  • Fixed the player being unable to switch active character after using the Progeny "Charge!" skill

  • Fixed Gazewalk being interrupted by the Human Courtesan 100% of the time (-> around 15% now)

Changed files in this update

Windows Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
