Courtesans, huh...
Size: 47 KBs
Fixes:
Fixed the player being unable to switch active character after using the Progeny "Charge!" skill
Fixed Gazewalk being interrupted by the Human Courtesan 100% of the time (-> around 15% now)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Courtesans, huh...
Size: 47 KBs
Fixes:
Fixed the player being unable to switch active character after using the Progeny "Charge!" skill
Fixed Gazewalk being interrupted by the Human Courtesan 100% of the time (-> around 15% now)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update