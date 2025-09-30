⭐ What's New?
Two new helpers have arrived!
The Traymobile automatically moves eggs from shelters to the egg tray.
The Egg Delivery Drone transports eggs from trays to the delivery zone.
These items unlock in rounds 11 and 12, perfect for when your farm is overflowing with eggs.
Each one comes with a handy power button, so you can switch them on or off whenever you like.
Delivery Zone Overhaul
Orders now have clear visual indicators for each item.
If an order fails, any ostriches left in the delivery zone will be safely placed in your Bird Box the next day.
And if they just so happen to match tomorrow’s order? They’ll be auto-assigned for you!
New Speed Controls
Use the number keys to control time:
1 = Pause
2 = Normal speed
3 = Fast speed
More Playful Babies
Increased the chance of baby ostriches playing on their own
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Optimization
Fixed an issue where babies could appear stuck in the nest after hatching.
Eggs are no longer removed overnight if they were in incubators.
Incubators and Eggstractors no longer operate while the game is paused.
Fixed a bug related to the delivery zone.
Fixed an issue where saving while the truck was loading could mess up the truck’s timer and position.
Fixed a bug where female ostriches could get stuck until picked up.
With drones on duty and a smarter delivery zones, fulfilling orders should feel more comfortable now. Thanks for playing and suggesting improvements!
Changed files in this update