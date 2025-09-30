 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20188751 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New?

  • Two new helpers have arrived!

    • The Traymobile automatically moves eggs from shelters to the egg tray.

    • The Egg Delivery Drone transports eggs from trays to the delivery zone.

    • These items unlock in rounds 11 and 12, perfect for when your farm is overflowing with eggs.

    • Each one comes with a handy power button, so you can switch them on or off whenever you like.

  • Delivery Zone Overhaul

    • Orders now have clear visual indicators for each item.

    • If an order fails, any ostriches left in the delivery zone will be safely placed in your Bird Box the next day.

    • And if they just so happen to match tomorrow’s order? They’ll be auto-assigned for you!

  • New Speed Controls

    • Use the number keys to control time:

      • 1 = Pause

      • 2 = Normal speed

      • 3 = Fast speed

  • More Playful Babies

    • Increased the chance of baby ostriches playing on their own

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Optimization

  • Fixed an issue where babies could appear stuck in the nest after hatching.

  • Eggs are no longer removed overnight if they were in incubators.

  • Incubators and Eggstractors no longer operate while the game is paused.

  • Fixed a bug related to the delivery zone.

  • Fixed an issue where saving while the truck was loading could mess up the truck’s timer and position.

  • Fixed a bug where female ostriches could get stuck until picked up.

With drones on duty and a smarter delivery zones, fulfilling orders should feel more comfortable now. Thanks for playing and suggesting improvements!



