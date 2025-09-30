- Camera Rotation while driving (can be toggled in Settings > Phone).
- Mouse Sensitivity Adjustment for smoother control.
- Item Hints added in the shop.
- New “Apps” Section in the Phone, including quick refueling, bank access, and more utilities.
- UI Handling for In-Game Debt, making financial management clearer.
⚙️ Improvements
- Driving Controls improved for better responsiveness.
- Interaction Keys updated for a more intuitive experience.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the player could drive through trees.
- Fixed an issue where the player was blocked when moving through scaffolding.
