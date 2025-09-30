 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20188685 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:39:42 UTC by Wendy Share
🆕 New Features
  • Camera Rotation while driving (can be toggled in Settings > Phone).
  • Mouse Sensitivity Adjustment for smoother control.
  • Item Hints added in the shop.
  • New “Apps” Section in the Phone, including quick refueling, bank access, and more utilities.
  • UI Handling for In-Game Debt, making financial management clearer.

⚙️ Improvements

  • Driving Controls improved for better responsiveness.
  • Interaction Keys updated for a more intuitive experience.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the player could drive through trees.
  • Fixed an issue where the player was blocked when moving through scaffolding.

