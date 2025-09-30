Hi everyone,

we've just released another hotfix addressing several key issues, especially performance problems with intense projectile builds.

Performance Improvements

Intense Projectile Builds: Late-game builds with many projectiles were causing significant lag. The game should now run much smoother with these types of builds.

VFX/Audio Culling: We've optimized performance by preventing certain visual effects (VFX) and audio cues from triggering when they are out of sight.

Bug Fixes

Mega-Freeze Fix: Corrected a bug that caused a severe freeze when shooting many projectiles per frame while enemies were nearly stacked on the player.

Armor Value Persistence: Unequipping armor items no longer leaves your armor amount intact. The displayed armor is now correctly capped to your actual maximum armor value.

Copyshop Scrap Deduction: Fixed an issue where the Copyshop was not correctly deducting the shown price from your scrap resources.

New Apple Press Save: The new apple press will now save properly under all circumstances.

Blob Boss Sub-Diversions: Resolved a bug where the Blob Boss sub-diversions sometimes flung out of the map boundaries.

Multi-Phase Boss Kill: Fixed an issue where bosses with multiple phases could sometimes become unkillable.

A Huge Thank You!

Thank you to everyone who provided save games and feedback—it helped immensely!

This is what Early Access is all about—working together with you, the community.

Share your thoughts and feedback with us and the community on our Discord server. You can even submit tickets directly to us using the opendecks Discord bot.

Thanks for your continued support, feedback, and patience!

— Team Pixelsplit