Greetings, Brinehunters!



This patch brings new gameplay modes, quality-of-life improvements, and a long list of bug fixes and balance changes, all completely free for all players.

Watch the trailer here :



We believe in fair content access. That’s why this patch and every future gameplay update in Abyssus will always be free, forever.



We also dropped a brand-new cosmetic pack to support ongoing development. See details below

New Features



New modes for the expeditions are available: Infinite mode lets you continue looping before facing the final boss. Random order mode introduces a new challenge where areas appear in a random order.



These can be accessed after completing a full run, and are found in the Deep Water Tank.

Added 4 new challenges and cosmetics relating to the new modes.





General Changes

Added and improved Animation , VFX and SFX in many areas of the game.

Added and improved general danger indicator s in the game.

Rerolling Blessings of the Ancient Forge now costs more per reroll, capping the cost at 4 Soul Fragments.

Optimized usage of pre-load tables to decrease stutter during gameplay.

Added a better overview of the player's equipment in the expedition end screen.

More Blessings can now be upgraded with the addition of infinite mode.

Blessings can now be upgraded to +10 rather than only once.

Increased readability of the multiplayer frames.

Added a setting to swap crosshair color.

Only 30 Brine Canisters are now needed to access the Infinite difficulty scaling, meaning that you can leave out some of the difficulties you donʼt like while still accessing infinite scaling.

Updated various descriptions.

Changed balance of defender god to prevent players becoming invincible.





Enemy balance:



Gardens Elite: Elite Berserker

Shockwave travels slower and has increased visibility.

Added line ground indicators when aiming charge attack towards players.

Sanctuary Elite: Elite Catalyst

Increased rotation speed & time between shooting ranged attacks.

Re-worked the spinning beam attack to be easier to jump over and adjusted its timings.

Sanctuary Boss: Highpriest Unʼglu

Decreased the health of Un'glu Necromancers.

Decreased the speed at which Un'Glu's Surge Zones grow with Abyssal Leviathan.

During Un'glu boss fight with Abyssal Leviathans enabled, surge zones now scale down to a minimum value rather than remove themselves when destroyed.

During the Un'glu boss fight with Abyssal Leviathans enabled, surge zones now scale down slower after being destroyed.

Fixed issue with Un'glu growing surge crystal health scaling





Abilities and Weapons



Anchor

Decreased the Blessing proc chance of the ‘Brine’ Anchor mod .

Reduced duration and tick rate of brine upgrade , increased damage & slow amount to compensate.

Decreased 'Bulwark' invincibility duration from 1 second to 0.4 seconds.

Grenade

Decreased duration & tick rate of shrapnel & gas grenade upgrades, increased damage per tick to offset.

Difficulty Modifiers

Decreased the slowing effect and duration of Lethargic.

Bugfixes

Fixed various crashes.

Fixed an issue where saves could get corrupted and crash the game on pressing play.

Fixed collision issues in several levels to avoid the player getting stuck in the environment.

Fixed an issue where some chests were stuck within walls.

Fixed issue where cosmetics were not properly applied when joining or rejoining multiplayer games.

Fixed an issue where several challenges might not complete for players who are not the host.

Rerolling Blessing Altar should no longer present Blessing categories with all slots filled.

Fixed already capped Blessing categories from appearing as a choice when there was only one uncapped category left.

Fixed an issue where gaining Barrier after death stopped the gauge from increasing.

Fixed an issue where the Defender God could stop working for the current expedition.

Fixed Blood Godʼs Red-blooded Blessing not showing its rank values in the upgrade screen.

Fixed Blood Godʼs Branding Blood Blessing not upgrading correctly.

Fixed Night Godʼs Exponential Shadow not applying its effect properly.

Fixed Night Godʼs Returning Shadow not applying its effect properly.

Fixed an issue where Tentacles on the final boss could cause instant death.

Fixed an issue where Midas Touch did not trigger when one-shotting enemies.

Fixed several instances of enemies being able to stand out of bounds.

Fixed an issue where unintended environments could be loaded in the final boss fight.

Adjusted level bounds and collisions in all areas to mitigate enemies leaving the bounds of the level.

Fixed an issue where Room Objectives didnʼt clean up properly on expedition completion.

Fixed an issue where Pylons could soft-lock the expedition by being destroyed outside of encounters.

Fixed visual issues (location/size) for clients when using Quality over Quantity.

Fixed an issue where waves around the boss of the Gardens could cause instant death.

Fixed an issue where the crystal charge attack of the Sanctuary Boss was not targetable by some mechanics.

Fixed Sanctuary Elite being able to spawn beams without successfully starting its internal attack cooldown.

The health of the arms of the Sanctuary Elite now properly maintains its intended max health.

Fixed certain bones on the Sanctuary Elite not counting as weak spot hits on the hands.

Fixed an issue where some weapons couldnʼt properly hit the Sanctuary Elite.

Fixed Trueborn Necromance r laser not updating for clients.

Fixed Trueborn Necromancer summon animation not showing for clients on subsequent summons.

Fixed Primal Bruiserʼs hook collision being offset from the aim indicator; the enemy now clears the rotation target when throwing the hook.

Fixed Primal Bruiser getting stuck in its hook throw position.

Updated Loot Golem skeletal mesh to prevent stretching on death.

Fixed an issue where players who were too far away from killed enemies wouldnʼt get gold .

Fixed an issue where Syringe charges could be restored after reconnecting.

Sacrifice Altar should now properly update its interaction cost widget on reconnect.

Fixed some of the Royal Abyss boss visuals not applying correctly when switching from phase 2 to 3.

Fixed Royal Abyss Chieftain doing damage to the player outside the encounter.

Fixed Royal Abyss Chieftain Combat music not starting properly in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where the Waterwall attack of the Royal Abyss Chieftain could be invisible.

Fixed Royal Abyss portals not always showing properly.

Fixed walking enemies getting stuck in odd locations, which could result in softlocks.

Fixed Charms and other pickupables appearing for a split second before being assigned the proper values.

Fixed various visual issues on suit meshes.

Fixed an issue where certain combat encounters could be bypassed.

Fixed Plasma Launcher mod ‘Repeating Blasts' applying its effect to all explosions.

Fixed Plasma Launche r mod 'Molotov Fuel' not unequipping correctly when unequipped.

Fixed the Turret sound being played twice.

Fixed the Turret mod ' Unstable Cores' not working properly on clients.

Fixed the Turret mod 'Ammo Transfer' not working properly on clients.

Fixed Return Arrow mod playing muzzle flashes & camera shakes twice when firing.

Fixed an issue where the Smart Arrow mod did not have a consistent speed while bouncing.

Fixed an issue where Superheavy Slug did not have an ammo cost.

Disc Thrower discs can no longer stop spinning during the idle animation.

Fixed Corrupted Depths votes not clearing on run end, causing the C orrupted Depths menu to appear in unintended places.

Fix for Spiked Charms not working after rejoin.

Fixed camera-related issues when using emotes.

Fixed several mods, Charms , and Blessings not unequipping correctly when unequipped.

Fixed instances where the subtitles did not match the spoken line.

Fixed player audio being audible during the end-of-game throne cutscene.

Fixed clients not seeing the correct Blessing rank of other players in the tab menu.

Fixed Tidal Pressure flickering between 20/30 for clients in Objective tracker UI.

Fixed the Blessing upgrade element widget replaying the select animation when pressing multiple times.

Fixed session browser entry having a skull icon instead of a lock icon for password-protected sessions.

Fixed gamepad navigation always jumping mid third row in challenge logbook and various other issues.

Fix for getting stuck in the loading screen when returning to the lobby after alt-tabbing right as the previous loading screen ends.

Fixed lootable actors spawned from the skill tree sometimes spawning more than once in subsequent runs.

Fixed incorrect loot behaviors when using reroll in Forge Altar.

Fixed issue causing wardrobe-opening animation to trigger for host every time client opened wardrobe .

Fixed Charm 'Power from Pain' not applying its effect properly on clients.

Fixed an issue where triggers would not happen on enemies with the execution modifier active.

Fixed an issue where Gliding Glacier dealt incorrect damages.

Fixed an issue where god passives scaled incorrectly or showed wrong values.

Fixed an issue where Engulfing Shadows would not work together with Hypothermia.

Fixed an issue where Exposing Shadows did not take effect immediately.

Support the Dive – Brineguard Pack Available Now



Looking sharp never hurt anyone (except the enemies you crush).

Become a legend of the deep and show your unwavering commitment to your mission with the new Brineguard Cosmetic Pack!

Helmet: Juggernaut: Your vision is focused on one thing only: your prey. Everything else is accessory.

Suit: Juggernaut: Inspired by global warfare and ancient armor, this body armor will crush everything in your way. Unstoppable, destructive, merciless. A true Juggernaut.

Emote: Company Loyalty: Mark your path. Claim your conquests. Allow your companions to salute. Everyone pays their respects to the Flag.

Frame: Brineguard: Take the ship's wheel and head for the abyss! The sunken world has not yet revealed all its secrets, and you have brine to collect.



All of that for $3.99 - 3.99€ (Price may change depending on your region)



These cosmetics are entirely optional and exist to support the ongoing development of the game. No gameplay advantage. Ever.





We’re building Abyssus together and we’re just getting started. Update 1.1 is the beginning of a much deeper journey... with more on the way.

Drop us your thoughts on the new modes, the balance tweaks, or your wildest Infinite Mode runs!



- The DoubleMoose Team