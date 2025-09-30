Yoo-hoohoo~ Good evening, everyone~ 💙
Our indie game "FORGIVE FOR EVER" is finally out on Steam today!!
🎉 Launch Discount (Sept 30 – Oct 10)
We spent over a year bringing this project from a rough idea to completion — polishing the story, art, and every detail along the way.
This is a dark fairy tale, woven with metaphors and subtle narrative layers. Some parts may feel ambiguous, and we know it might not click with everyone — but we’ve poured our hearts into making it the best it can be at this stage. (If anything feels confusing, feel free to DM us anytime 💌)
Though the tone is dark, the core message is genuinely hopeful — we’ll leave that for you to uncover. We’d be thrilled if you make it to the True Ending!
🔍 Quick Tips:
Stuck on a puzzle? Try the classic Save/Load strategy!
Think you’re soft-locked? Explore unseen areas — or just reach out to us!
✨ Finally — to every player who supported and waited for us:
We hope these two hours bring you something meaningful~(๑◕▽◕๑)✨
— Presented with love by GENS-HEART STUDIO.