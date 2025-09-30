Yoo-hoohoo~ Good evening, everyone~ 💙

Our indie game "FORGIVE FOR EVER" is finally out on Steam today!!

🎉 Launch Discount (Sept 30 – Oct 10)

We spent over a year bringing this project from a rough idea to completion — polishing the story, art, and every detail along the way.

This is a dark fairy tale, woven with metaphors and subtle narrative layers. Some parts may feel ambiguous, and we know it might not click with everyone — but we’ve poured our hearts into making it the best it can be at this stage. (If anything feels confusing, feel free to DM us anytime 💌)

Though the tone is dark, the core message is genuinely hopeful — we’ll leave that for you to uncover. We’d be thrilled if you make it to the True Ending!

🔍 Quick Tips:

Stuck on a puzzle? Try the classic Save/Load strategy! Think you’re soft-locked? Explore unseen areas — or just reach out to us!

✨ Finally — to every player who supported and waited for us:

We hope these two hours bring you something meaningful~(๑◕▽◕๑)✨

— Presented with love by GENS-HEART STUDIO.