 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20188620 Edited 30 September 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yoo-hoohoo~ Good evening, everyone~ 💙
Our indie game "FORGIVE FOR EVER" is finally out on Steam today!!

🎉 Launch Discount (Sept 30 – Oct 10)

We spent over a year bringing this project from a rough idea to completion — polishing the story, art, and every detail along the way.

This is a dark fairy tale, woven with metaphors and subtle narrative layers. Some parts may feel ambiguous, and we know it might not click with everyone — but we’ve poured our hearts into making it the best it can be at this stage. (If anything feels confusing, feel free to DM us anytime 💌)

Though the tone is dark, the core message is genuinely hopeful — we’ll leave that for you to uncover. We’d be thrilled if you make it to the True Ending!

🔍 Quick Tips:

  1. Stuck on a puzzle? Try the classic Save/Load strategy!

  2. Think you’re soft-locked? Explore unseen areas — or just reach out to us!

✨ Finally — to every player who supported and waited for us:

We hope these two hours bring you something meaningful~(๑◕▽◕๑)✨

— Presented with love by GENS-HEART STUDIO.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link