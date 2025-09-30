Fixed an issue where items would disappear abnormally or could not be operated correctly when performing actions such as managing items in the backpack or purchasing items.
Fixed an issue where the item tooltip window would sometimes not disappear.
Fixed an issue in the farmland scene where clicking “Exit Stuck” could instead cause the character to get stuck inside rocks.
Fixed issues in the wilderness where mining and logging behaved abnormally, lacked hit feedback, or only dropped items once.
HanChen v0.6f5 Minor Patch Update
Update notes via Steam Community
