30 September 2025 Build 20188576 Edited 30 September 2025 – 11:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where items would disappear abnormally or could not be operated correctly when performing actions such as managing items in the backpack or purchasing items.

  • Fixed an issue where the item tooltip window would sometimes not disappear.

  • Fixed an issue in the farmland scene where clicking “Exit Stuck” could instead cause the character to get stuck inside rocks.

  • Fixed issues in the wilderness where mining and logging behaved abnormally, lacked hit feedback, or only dropped items once.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078911
