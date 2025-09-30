Hello everyone! Here's the changelog for this new content update:

(All changes and additions listed below only apply to [part.2] of the game)



-Added one new main quest, a pretty long one, Quest 29



-Added 8 new scenes, spread pretty evenly between Rose and Cyanna + even more of small spicy events happening all throughout the quest



-Added 4 new freeroam events, once again spread pretty evenly between Rose and Cyanna



-Added all new scenes to the reminiscence room



-Added 2 Triple Trident opponents



-Added a few new maps, among which the beach area from the previous main quest. It'll be made available once you progress through Quest 29. One of the new freeroam events takes place there.



-Updated the walkthrough for [part.2] and edited the freeroam events section to make it easier to read



-Added a few bug fixes, typo fixes, and minor tweaks I can’t remember





About the future:

With this new update, we're slowly approaching the end of the game. I still wish to add new content for Haylen and Lily + some extra content for the main storyline as well, until I can branch out into the endings.

There will be four endings in total: NTR Ending1(sharing), NTR Ending2(women remain mostly exlcusive to the antagonists), Happy Ending, and Revenge Ending. I will develop NTR1 first, then Revenge and/or Happy in a row, then NTR2.





About the missing scenes:

There is a few scenes from another version from the game from another support site whose name I shall not mention that haven't made it into the Steam version. Those only feature non-important characters.

I do wish to include those as paid DLC (bringing the total price of the game close to the price of the supporter version on that other site), but I need to figure out how, and doing that with RPGMaker doesn't seem simple. Right now, I wish to focus on development instead, but you have my word said DLC will be included enventually.



That's it! Thank you for reading!



N_Taii

