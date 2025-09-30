 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20188509
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix for undoing an item that was merged after having its position in the reserve taken.
  • Fix for being unable to undo a fuse when the newly fused item won't fit in the Carrier.
  • Fixed some localisation issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2994151
