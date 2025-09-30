- Replaced auto-generated localization for the following languages:
- Simplified Chinese
- German
- Simplified Chinese
- Improved localization for Spanish
- Added new localization - Traditional Chinese
- Fixed changing language in the options menu not updating the selected language in the main menu
Patch Notes v.1.0.5
