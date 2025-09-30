 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20188438 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Replaced auto-generated localization for the following languages:

    • Simplified Chinese
    • German

  • Improved localization for Spanish
  • Added new localization - Traditional Chinese
  • Fixed changing language in the options menu not updating the selected language in the main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3378332
