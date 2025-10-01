The latest update for Astatos is here! This update includes Aristotle’s latest skin, along with several optimisations and bug fixes.
This past month we’ve been busy at work on Chapter II. This month we completed scenario writing for 7 Interlude scenes, bringing the completed total to 9. (with 11 planned) We also made progress on the remaining CGs for the chapter.
Meanwhile, we made further progress on the upcoming Cascade Trial game mode. With many of the core gameplay systems functional, we’re working on content planning and outlines for the additional story writing for this mode!
For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.8.4, please read on below.
- From the team at Studio Klondike
New Content
- A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.
- Aristotle - Four-Field Explorer
Game Changes
- Revised some minor UI elements during Tirals.
Changed files in this update