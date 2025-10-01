New Content

A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.



Aristotle - Four-Field Explorer

Game Changes

Revised some minor UI elements during Tirals.

To the Crown Mages,This update includes Aristotle’s latest skin, along with several optimisations and bug fixes.This month we completed scenario writing for 7 Interlude scenes, bringing the completed total to 9. (with 11 planned) We also made progress on the remaining CGs for the chapter.With many of the core gameplay systems functional, we’re working on content planning and outlines for the additional story writing for this mode!- From the team at Studio Klondike