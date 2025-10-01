 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20188172 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
To the Crown Mages,

The latest update for Astatos is here! This update includes Aristotle’s latest skin, along with several optimisations and bug fixes.

This past month we’ve been busy at work on Chapter II. This month we completed scenario writing for 7 Interlude scenes, bringing the completed total to 9. (with 11 planned) We also made progress on the remaining CGs for the chapter.

Meanwhile, we made further progress on the upcoming Cascade Trial game mode. With many of the core gameplay systems functional, we’re working on content planning and outlines for the additional story writing for this mode!

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.8.4, please read on below.

- From the team at Studio Klondike

New Content

  • A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.
  • Aristotle - Four-Field Explorer



Game Changes

  • Revised some minor UI elements during Tirals.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Astatos Windows Depot 1430971
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Astatos macOS Depot 1430972
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link