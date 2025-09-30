 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20188162 Edited 30 September 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix addresses several issues related to reward distribution and mutation effects.

  • Fixed self-damage when using the "Source" implant set.
  • Fixed incorrect reward distribution in the "Meditation" and "Forge" game events.
  • Fixed issues with reward drops in the "Roulette".
  • Fixed certain mutations applying their effects to both players in a co-op session instead of just the intended one.

