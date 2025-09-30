- Fixed self-damage when using the "Source" implant set.
- Fixed incorrect reward distribution in the "Meditation" and "Forge" game events.
- Fixed issues with reward drops in the "Roulette".
- Fixed certain mutations applying their effects to both players in a co-op session instead of just the intended one.
Coop hotfix #2
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix addresses several issues related to reward distribution and mutation effects.
