30 September 2025 Build 20188151 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fertilizing Trailer

Added a new trailer to speed up crop growth.


Small Harvester and Small Fluid Trailer Are Back

Reintroduced the Small Harvester and Small Fluid Trailer to improve gameplay.



  • Added Fertilizing Trailer
  • Added Small Fluid Trailer
  • Added Small Harvester
  • Fixed tracking issues while in vehicles
  • Fixed locations not displaying on the map while in cars
  • Various mechanic fixes
  • Fixed map issues that caused vehicles to fall under the terrain
  • Fixed NPC citizens and vehicles; they should now spawn across the map
  • Fixed sitting in the mine cart
  • Fixed collision issues with small city houses
  • Added headlights as a global variable in Gameplay Settings
  • Added the ability to open trunks in some trailers
  • Camera fixes
  • Improved tractor and forklift connections to forks and trailers for better visualization
  • Transparent blueprint when in first-person mode and looking at it
  • Added fertilizer for the Fertilizing Trailer
  • Improved some textures


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2019921
