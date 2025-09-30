Fertilizing TrailerAdded a new trailer to speed up crop growth.
Small Harvester and Small Fluid Trailer Are BackReintroduced the Small Harvester and Small Fluid Trailer to improve gameplay.
- Added Fertilizing Trailer
- Added Small Fluid Trailer
- Added Small Harvester
- Fixed tracking issues while in vehicles
- Fixed locations not displaying on the map while in cars
- Various mechanic fixes
- Fixed map issues that caused vehicles to fall under the terrain
- Fixed NPC citizens and vehicles; they should now spawn across the map
- Fixed sitting in the mine cart
- Fixed collision issues with small city houses
- Added headlights as a global variable in Gameplay Settings
- Added the ability to open trunks in some trailers
- Camera fixes
- Improved tractor and forklift connections to forks and trailers for better visualization
- Transparent blueprint when in first-person mode and looking at it
- Added fertilizer for the Fertilizing Trailer
- Improved some textures
