Attention, Esteemed Students

The first Big Update is now online!

New Features

Photo Mode : Click on a chibi girl to take photos. After you purchase the camera, watch for the camera icon above each chibi girl. You can only snap her photo when it shows up.



Music Player : Use your phone to replay your favourite in-game music playlist.



Skip Session Button : Skip a session instantly with one click.



Trait-Based Dialogue Options: Some story choices now require specific trait points. Selecting them can grant bonus affection with the girl.

Story & Romantic Experience

Improved early main story flow.



Enhanced storylines for Liu Yating and Chen Meiling with adjusted and added new events in the early stages to build deeper connections.



Added two new romantic scenes for Yating and Meiling.

Important Notes

You must download the latest Romantic Patch to access the new content. Without it, the game may not work correctly.

Some people asked why the game size is so large. It’s because the update includes many high-quality illustrations and long music tracks in high-quality formats. We apologize for the inconvenience, but there’s a trade-off for the best experience.

Save File Notes

You will need to start a new game to experience the newly added story, images, and romantic scenes. Please back up your save files, as they will still include the new images and scenes. However, old saves won’t allow you to access the new story content because it takes place earlier in the timeline.

We recommend starting fresh in a new slot. After you’ve experienced everything in your new save, you can return to your old saves with all your collected social items. You’ll still keep the new images, scenes, and features. We believe this is the best approach.





Objective System Adjustment

Previously, staying too long in the same location could cause repeated events. We’ve reworked the system so events now trigger more often by clicking on characters directly. This will reduce the risk of overlapping events and improve the overall flow.

Beautiful Illustrations

Added new story illustrations for the main event, plus events for Yating, Meiling, and Yilin .

Added special photo illustrations for the Camera feature, currently available for six girls: Yating, Meiling, Yilin, Yalin, Nari, and Mermaid. More photos for these and other girls will be added in future updates.

Improvements

Adjusted unlock timing for certain girls to improve story flow and balance.



Trait Locker : Added active/deactivate functions and updated the item display.



Sub-Traits : Unlock certain sub-traits to receive unique items.



Added new passive skills for opponents.



Social App : Added the ability to comment on posts, improved page follow logic, and added unlockable posts.



Hide UI Button : Hide story UI and gallery UI.



New Gift Items : 9 new gift items added for girls.



Life-Sim Shop: Added new life-sim items and upgraded systems (e.g., fishing, cooking).

Balance Changes

Adjusted early-game pacing by reducing event density.



Increased the number of sessions required to trigger some events (from 2 sessions to 3). This gives you more flexibility in progressing events.



Balanced socialize data for all girls.



Synced socialize levels between story and free socialize. (For example, if your socialize level with a girl is higher in free mode, the story will now reflect the same level, and vice versa.)





What’s Next?

This update is just the beginning. While you dive into the new content, our team is already hard at work on the next big update, one that will bring you the full storyline of Luna-3X, the mature girl many of you have been waiting for, and the arrival of the mighty Tso Yueing, shining in all her glory. And yes… their romances are on the way too. Who knows what sparks they’ll ignite?

Make sure to stay tuned and follow our socials for the latest news on these sensational updates, plus even more improvements and features to keep your students’ lives exciting, dramatic, and unforgettable.

