30 September 2025 Build 20188110 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Math Merge minigame: apply math operators to get 3 or more similar numbers nearby

  • Match X minigame: move number to match 2 of twos, 3 of threes, 4 of fours etc

  • Artist minigame: pick brush opacity to mix colors and get the required color for each tile

  • faster loading of icons (relevant if you have many DLCs installed and possibly thousands of images)

  • minor fixes

