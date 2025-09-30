Update Time: 2025/9/30 11:30 UTC

Patch Notes:

Added a Dolls button to the main menu, allowing you to quickly view all Dolls and delete your current one from the main menu.

Icy Chill now deals 10 damage (up from 8).

Mr. Puff, Esquire now attacks 2 random front row enemies rather than 2 random enemies. Starting Health increased from 6 to 8. Added Charge trait, increased skill damage from 2 to 3, and reduced starting Potency from 2 to 1.

Added Transmit trait to Supercharged Golem and increased starting Potency from 0 to 2.

Reworked and enhanced Indolent Djinn. Updated skill description: "Play 2 Sorceries: Gains Lasting +0/+1. All allied pawns to the right of this card gain Lasting +0/+1 and +1 Trigger Progress.

Astral Wyrm trigger condition reduced from draw 4 cards to draw 2 cards. Starting Potency increased from 0 to 3. Skill now deals [Might] damage instead of a fixed amount.

Fixed an issue where sorceries with the Fleeting trait would not enter the graveyard.