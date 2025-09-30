Howdy! Big update for Froggies at the Zoo.
I've included three of the cut levels into the game it contains two small ones and one medium sized one plus a few quality of life fixes. You can find these new levels in the extra bits section! Happy snapping!
Extra level one:
Extra level two:
Extra level three:
Patch notes:
- Three new levels added into the game (these are found in extra bits)
- Lighting has been redone to make it more vibrant in the levels
- New occlusion data has been done for performance in the levels
- When leaving a level the main menu will go to that section instead of the settings
- Some of the collisions have been fixed to add up points correctly
- The main menu has been overhauled
- The photo journal has been changed so you can see the extra bits photos
- Frogs
Changed files in this update