POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20188003 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy! Big update for Froggies at the Zoo.

I've included three of the cut levels into the game it contains two small ones and one medium sized one plus a few quality of life fixes. You can find these new levels in the extra bits section! Happy snapping!

Extra level one:

Extra level two:

Extra level three:

Patch notes:

- Three new levels added into the game (these are found in extra bits)
- Lighting has been redone to make it more vibrant in the levels
- New occlusion data has been done for performance in the levels
- When leaving a level the main menu will go to that section instead of the settings
- Some of the collisions have been fixed to add up points correctly
- The main menu has been overhauled
- The photo journal has been changed so you can see the extra bits photos
- Frogs

Changed files in this update

