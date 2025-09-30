Hello everyone!

Today we’re bringing you two big announcements:

The Art & History update is now live on Steam! This is our 11th post–Early Access update, featuring a cleaner battle UI and a brand-new Run History section.

We’re also launching a writing contest on Discord! Flex your creativity with short stories set in the Die in the Dungeon universe for a chance to be featured in the upcoming Bestiary.

⚔️ A new UI design for battle

After several iterations, the battle UI has received a much-needed refresh. The goal was a more compact, easier-to-read interface. Here are the quality-of-life tweaks included in this pass:

Clearer grouping of effects (your actions vs. external effects) for faster parsing.

More compact modifiers : values and icons are bundled together, with a 99+ display for very large numbers.

Hover focus : hovering characters or enemies now brings their related UI to the front.

New title cards for each Area for a more polished presentation.

UI is always evolving in a roguelike, so we'd love your feedback. If we spot more areas to improve, we'll keep iterating.

📜 Run History is here!

A new option has appeared under Extras on the title screen: Run History! Browse your previous runs, see which relics and dice you used, and review key stats (like on the end screen).

We've been recording runs for a while, so you should see recent runs as soon as you update. If anything looks off or missing, please let us know, some issues may have slipped through the cracks.

🖋️ New Contest: Let’s write the Bestiary together!

The rumors are true: a new Bestiary section is coming to the Codex in an upcoming update... and your stories can be part of it!

Write a short entry (pick an existing enemy or a short in-universe story) and post it on our Discord. We'll select a few among the most upvoted to be featured in the in-game Codex (with full credit, of course!).

Here's the link to join:

Press here to join our Discord server!

🗒️ Full Changelog for Build 113.1f1 (4.3.4)

Added new Run History section to Extras menu.

Added new design for battle UI.

Added new design for modifiers.

Added new title card graphics when entering a new area.

Added new truncated format for modifier with values greater than 99.

Modified events in Endless Mode to offer new relics when original relics were already obtained.

Modified Crimson Blade relic behavior → Attack Dice get +4 of extra value. You take 2 damage at the end of the turn.

Modified Crimson Blade relic rarity to Rare (from Uncommon).

Fixed incorrect "Turns Left" text in certain modifiers.

Fixed softlock on energy tooltip during tutorial.

Fixed sprites on tooltips not disappearing at the same time as text.

● ● ●

That’s all for today! Thanks for all your support and feedback, we hope you enjoy the update and look forward to what’s coming next.

Thank you for playing! 🐸💚

- the ATICO team