
30 September 2025 Build 20187999 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today we’re bringing you two big announcements:

  • The Art & History update is now live on Steam! This is our 11th post–Early Access update, featuring a cleaner battle UI and a brand-new Run History section.

  • We’re also launching a writing contest on Discord! Flex your creativity with short stories set in the Die in the Dungeon universe for a chance to be featured in the upcoming Bestiary.

⚔️ A new UI design for battle

After several iterations, the battle UI has received a much-needed refresh. The goal was a more compact, easier-to-read interface. Here are the quality-of-life tweaks included in this pass:

  • Clearer grouping of effects (your actions vs. external effects) for faster parsing.

  • More compact modifiers: values and icons are bundled together, with a 99+ display for very large numbers.

  • Hover focus: hovering characters or enemies now brings their related UI to the front.

  • New title cards for each Area for a more polished presentation.

UI is always evolving in a roguelike, so we'd love your feedback. If we spot more areas to improve, we'll keep iterating.

📜 Run History is here!

A new option has appeared under Extras on the title screen: Run History! Browse your previous runs, see which relics and dice you used, and review key stats (like on the end screen).

We've been recording runs for a while, so you should see recent runs as soon as you update. If anything looks off or missing, please let us know, some issues may have slipped through the cracks.

🖋️ New Contest: Let’s write the Bestiary together!

The rumors are true: a new Bestiary section is coming to the Codex in an upcoming update... and your stories can be part of it!

Write a short entry (pick an existing enemy or a short in-universe story) and post it on our Discord. We'll select a few among the most upvoted to be featured in the in-game Codex (with full credit, of course!).

Here's the link to join:

Press here to join our Discord server!

🗒️ Full Changelog for Build 113.1f1 (4.3.4)

  • Added new Run History section to Extras menu.

  • Added new design for battle UI.

  • Added new design for modifiers.

  • Added new title card graphics when entering a new area.

  • Added new truncated format for modifier with values greater than 99.

  • Modified events in Endless Mode to offer new relics when original relics were already obtained.

  • Modified Crimson Blade relic behavior → Attack Dice get +4 of extra value. You take 2 damage at the end of the turn.

  • Modified Crimson Blade relic rarity to Rare (from Uncommon).

  • Fixed incorrect "Turns Left" text in certain modifiers.

  • Fixed softlock on energy tooltip during tutorial.

  • Fixed sprites on tooltips not disappearing at the same time as text.

● ● ●

That’s all for today! Thanks for all your support and feedback, we hope you enjoy the update and look forward to what’s coming next.

Thank you for playing! 🐸💚

- the ATICO team

Changed files in this update

