Optimizations and performance revisions implemented. ⚠️ Important: There is no guide for how to use certain things in-game — you’ll need to experience and learn them yourself ! Anomaly Protocol is a strict environment, so survival can sometimes be tough. Focus on learning the rules of the game — that’s the only way to truly understand it.

Known bugs fixed — some rare issues may still occur, but I am continuously working on resolving them.

📱 Warnings & Key Features

When a friend dies, they will fall into a Dark Room 🌑. To escape, they will call you via Phone 📞. Surviving players can hear and answer this call.

⚠️ If none of your friends have died but the phone rings… Do not pick it up!

To revive a fallen friend, you must answer their ringing phone. If you are too far away, you won’t hear the ringing, but instead, you’ll hear a static noise 🎧 in your headset. This means the phone is ringing somewhere, but you’re distant from it.

🚨 Final Warning: If no friend has died and the phone still rings, that call is not from your dimension.