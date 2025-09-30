 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20187964
  • Known bugs fixed — some rare issues may still occur, but I am continuously working on resolving them.

  • Optimizations and performance revisions implemented.


    ⚠️ Important: There is no guide for how to use certain things in-game — you’ll need to experience and learn them yourself! Anomaly Protocol is a strict environment, so survival can sometimes be tough. Focus on learning the rules of the game — that’s the only way to truly understand it.


📱 Warnings & Key Features

  • When a friend dies, they will fall into a Dark Room 🌑. To escape, they will call you via Phone 📞. Surviving players can hear and answer this call.

  • ⚠️ If none of your friends have died but the phone rings… Do not pick it up!

  • To revive a fallen friend, you must answer their ringing phone. If you are too far away, you won’t hear the ringing, but instead, you’ll hear a static noise 🎧 in your headset. This means the phone is ringing somewhere, but you’re distant from it.

  • 🚨 Final Warning: If no friend has died and the phone still rings, that call is not from your dimension.

  • 📢 If you hear a siren, immediately drop all items from your inventory and hide in a room! The siren temporarily revives entities in the environment.




🌅 Day/Night Cycle Added

  • The deeper you go, the more the environment changes.

  • New items have been added. ⚠️ If an item has an exclamation mark ❗, it is dangerous. Carry carefully.

  • New entities have been introduced, with ongoing meta improvements.

  • New rooms have been added — each update will bring more, and now every room has its own meaning.

  • Daytime is less harmful, but night is far more dangerous 🌌.

  • Mini-games have been added to the Lobby for better downtime experiences.

  • The environment has been revised with new changes.

  • Game mechanics improved.

Changed files in this update

