Hotfix – Patch Notes
🛒 Inventory management – stands now display the number of items in stock when approached in hand mode.
🏚️ Room task zones – fixed errors with counting renovated elements.
🔒 Auto store closing – neon switches to Closed when stock drops below 10 items.
💡 Motel neon – fixed issue where it didn’t retain its clean state after reload.
🏆 Steam achievements – all should now unlock correctly.
🧹 Mission 4 – cleaning targets are now highlighted and fade once properly cleaned.
HOTFIX 0.0.6 (30/09/2025)
Update notes via Steam Community
