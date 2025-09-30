 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20187935 Edited 30 September 2025 – 11:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix – Patch Notes

🛒 Inventory management – stands now display the number of items in stock when approached in hand mode.
🏚️ Room task zones – fixed errors with counting renovated elements.
🔒 Auto store closing – neon switches to Closed when stock drops below 10 items.
💡 Motel neon – fixed issue where it didn’t retain its clean state after reload.
🏆 Steam achievements – all should now unlock correctly.
🧹 Mission 4 – cleaning targets are now highlighted and fade once properly cleaned.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link