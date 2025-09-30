Hotfix – Patch Notes



🛒 Inventory management – stands now display the number of items in stock when approached in hand mode.

🏚️ Room task zones – fixed errors with counting renovated elements.

🔒 Auto store closing – neon switches to Closed when stock drops below 10 items.

💡 Motel neon – fixed issue where it didn’t retain its clean state after reload.

🏆 Steam achievements – all should now unlock correctly.

🧹 Mission 4 – cleaning targets are now highlighted and fade once properly cleaned.