Current Version
v2025.9.30
New Additions
OK Weapon and Equipment System
OK Subdivision of Character Sword Fighting Parts and Equipment Synchronization
OK Blacksmith Shop for Equipment Forging
OK Exploration Feature
OK Addition of 60 Manor Badges in the British Region
Bug Fixes
OK Fixed the issue where money remained unchanged after repayment
OK Fixed the issue where players could still invite others to join the Holy Roman Empire after signing a diplomatic contract
OK Fixed the issue where the battalions under a mercenary captain could be recruited by the employer while the captain was participating in a war
OK Fixed the issue where mercenary captains could become vassals or sign diplomatic contracts
OK Fixed the issue where spies could use the "Incitement of Loyalty" ability on mercenary captains
OK Fixed the issue where betting was still allowed when a single round of the tournament started
Adjustments
OK The default cooldown time for policies has been changed to 2 years
OK When participating in competitions, characters with higher skills have a higher probability of being selected to participate
