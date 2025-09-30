 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20187887 Edited 30 September 2025 – 11:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version

v2025.9.30

New Additions

  • OK Weapon and Equipment System

  • OK Subdivision of Character Sword Fighting Parts and Equipment Synchronization

  • OK Blacksmith Shop for Equipment Forging

  • OK Exploration Feature

  • OK Addition of 60 Manor Badges in the British Region

Bug Fixes

  • OK Fixed the issue where money remained unchanged after repayment

  • OK Fixed the issue where players could still invite others to join the Holy Roman Empire after signing a diplomatic contract

  • OK Fixed the issue where the battalions under a mercenary captain could be recruited by the employer while the captain was participating in a war

  • OK Fixed the issue where mercenary captains could become vassals or sign diplomatic contracts

  • OK Fixed the issue where spies could use the "Incitement of Loyalty" ability on mercenary captains

  • OK Fixed the issue where betting was still allowed when a single round of the tournament started

Adjustments

  • OK The default cooldown time for policies has been changed to 2 years

  • OK When participating in competitions, characters with higher skills have a higher probability of being selected to participate

Changed files in this update

