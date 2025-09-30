v2025.9.30

OK Addition of 60 Manor Badges in the British Region

OK Subdivision of Character Sword Fighting Parts and Equipment Synchronization

OK Fixed the issue where money remained unchanged after repayment

OK Fixed the issue where players could still invite others to join the Holy Roman Empire after signing a diplomatic contract

OK Fixed the issue where the battalions under a mercenary captain could be recruited by the employer while the captain was participating in a war

OK Fixed the issue where mercenary captains could become vassals or sign diplomatic contracts

OK Fixed the issue where spies could use the "Incitement of Loyalty" ability on mercenary captains