- Updated tooltip when hovering over the number of settlers. Now displays the current number of living places.

- Interface improvements: description and requirements for buildings in the construction menu, description and requirements for technologies in the technology window, recipe tooltip, display of resource characteristics (storage duration, work speed, etc.).

- Updated some technology icons.

- Fixed some issues with the movement of settlers and animals.

- Fixed a bug with building structures on water.

- Fixed issues with the copper sword and spear.

- Fixed some issues with the “no animals” indicator at the hunter hut.

- In some cases, the map will no longer be generated at the start of the game, but will be taken at random from a pool of pre-prepared maps, due to procedural generation issues.

- Improved interface sounds (hovering over buttons, clicking buttons).

- Added a dialog stating that settlers are automatically assigned when a certain population is reached.