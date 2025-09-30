 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20187829 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated tooltip when hovering over the number of settlers. Now displays the current number of living places.
- Interface improvements: description and requirements for buildings in the construction menu, description and requirements for technologies in the technology window, recipe tooltip, display of resource characteristics (storage duration, work speed, etc.).
- Updated some technology icons.
- Fixed some issues with the movement of settlers and animals.
- Fixed a bug with building structures on water.
- Fixed issues with the copper sword and spear.
- Fixed some issues with the “no animals” indicator at the hunter hut.
- In some cases, the map will no longer be generated at the start of the game, but will be taken at random from a pool of pre-prepared maps, due to procedural generation issues.
- Improved interface sounds (hovering over buttons, clicking buttons).
- Added a dialog stating that settlers are automatically assigned when a certain population is reached.

Changed files in this update

