- Updated tooltip when hovering over the number of settlers. Now displays the current number of living places.
- Interface improvements: description and requirements for buildings in the construction menu, description and requirements for technologies in the technology window, recipe tooltip, display of resource characteristics (storage duration, work speed, etc.).
- Updated some technology icons.
- Fixed some issues with the movement of settlers and animals.
- Fixed a bug with building structures on water.
- Fixed issues with the copper sword and spear.
- Fixed some issues with the “no animals” indicator at the hunter hut.
- In some cases, the map will no longer be generated at the start of the game, but will be taken at random from a pool of pre-prepared maps, due to procedural generation issues.
- Improved interface sounds (hovering over buttons, clicking buttons).
- Added a dialog stating that settlers are automatically assigned when a certain population is reached.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update