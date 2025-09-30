Made it possible to merge the contents of Belt Pouches and Purses.

Fixed the issue with containers closing immediately in certain circumstances as soon as they were opened.

Fixed the Brigand Warlock having two instances of the “Now or Never” passive.

Fixed “Daze” not preventing the use of spells.

Fixed one of the two-handed flail Brigands dropping a two-handed axe treatise on death.

Tweaked “Dexterity”, which previously allowed the character to switch between two ranged loadouts without spending a turn. Now this part of the passive requires you to switch from the ranged loadout to melee specifically.

The outcomes of Follower events are now all decided ahead of time, rather than during their conclusion.

Fixed the crash caused by entering the second floor of Giselbert’s shop during nighttime.

If during the “Fate of the Scouting Party” contract, the body of a scout spawns on top of a trap, it’s now automatically disarmed.

Fixed the current Diet Morale not being displayed in the hover of dishes while in the cooking menu.

Fixed the Ancient Troll still being able to strike while under the effect of “Troll Regeneration” in certain circumstances.

Fixed the Intoxication gain from “Miasma” being affected by Poison Resistance from several other types of gear, not just the helmet.

Fixed the Crown of Benor the Dauntless’ hover mentioning its bonuses to stats twice.

Fixed partial blocks preventing all damage to the body parts’ Condition.

Fixed the player character losing Diet Morale whenever an enemy would vomit.

Fixed the bug making it possible to reactivate “Wormhole” twice after learning “Lingering Incantations”.

Fixed the sprite depth of one of the NPCs in the Docks.

Fixed the stat bonuses from “Quick Hands” not being instantly applied to the player character when swapping to the dagger loadout with “Dexterity”.

Fixed “Raise Shield” granting an incorrect Energy Restoration bonus when using the ability with a heavy shield.

Fixed the Bone Cradle not reducing Sanity.

Removed “Distracting Shot” from Brigand Ambushers.

Fixed the jitteriness of Chickens’ animation.

Added sound effects for the Cidery Owner.

When right-clicking on hostile NPCs, the order of “Inspect” and “Attack” lines in the context menu will now be the same as with generic enemies.

Fixed Brynn Guards sometimes still attacking the player character even after surrendering to them.

Fixed Guards sometimes not turning towards the player character while talking.

Fixed Verren and the Stablehand using the wrong sprites when preparing the cart.

Improved the scripting of Skinflint Homs’ dialogues to solve the issues with acquiring hints from him on older saves.