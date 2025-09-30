 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20187821 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy
  • Made it possible to merge the contents of Belt Pouches and Purses.

  • Fixed the issue with containers closing immediately in certain circumstances as soon as they were opened.

  • Fixed the Brigand Warlock having two instances of the “Now or Never” passive.

  • Fixed “Daze” not preventing the use of spells.

  • Fixed one of the two-handed flail Brigands dropping a two-handed axe treatise on death.

  • Tweaked “Dexterity”, which previously allowed the character to switch between two ranged loadouts without spending a turn. Now this part of the passive requires you to switch from the ranged loadout to melee specifically.

  • The outcomes of Follower events are now all decided ahead of time, rather than during their conclusion.

  • Fixed the crash caused by entering the second floor of Giselbert’s shop during nighttime.

  • If during the “Fate of the Scouting Party” contract, the body of a scout spawns on top of a trap, it’s now automatically disarmed.

  • Fixed the current Diet Morale not being displayed in the hover of dishes while in the cooking menu.

  • Fixed the Ancient Troll still being able to strike while under the effect of “Troll Regeneration” in certain circumstances.

  • Fixed the Intoxication gain from “Miasma” being affected by Poison Resistance from several other types of gear, not just the helmet.

  • Fixed the Crown of Benor the Dauntless’ hover mentioning its bonuses to stats twice.

  • Fixed partial blocks preventing all damage to the body parts’ Condition.

  • Fixed the player character losing Diet Morale whenever an enemy would vomit.

  • Fixed the bug making it possible to reactivate “Wormhole” twice after learning “Lingering Incantations”.

  • Fixed the sprite depth of one of the NPCs in the Docks.

  • Fixed the stat bonuses from “Quick Hands” not being instantly applied to the player character when swapping to the dagger loadout with “Dexterity”.

  • Fixed “Raise Shield” granting an incorrect Energy Restoration bonus when using the ability with a heavy shield.

  • Fixed the Bone Cradle not reducing Sanity.

  • Removed “Distracting Shot” from Brigand Ambushers.

  • Fixed the jitteriness of Chickens’ animation.

  • Added sound effects for the Cidery Owner.

  • When right-clicking on hostile NPCs, the order of “Inspect” and “Attack” lines in the context menu will now be the same as with generic enemies.

  • Fixed Brynn Guards sometimes still attacking the player character even after surrendering to them.

  • Fixed Guards sometimes not turning towards the player character while talking.

  • Fixed Verren and the Stablehand using the wrong sprites when preparing the cart.

  • Improved the scripting of Skinflint Homs’ dialogues to solve the issues with acquiring hints from him on older saves.

  • Fixed enemies being able to swap places with stationary objects.

