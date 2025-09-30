[In-Game Build Version 1728]

Added:

Fixes:

Fixed some name and description adjustments that were not implemented

Fixed the name and description verification for the N336 German 263mm RK L/35 C86 single-mount turret

Fixed the landing gear cover facing the wrong direction for the N872 Vought XF5U "Flying Pancake" carrier-based fighter

Fixed the new thumbnails for remade parts not taking effect

Fixed the issue of text disappearing in the custom air strike mode nation selection UI

Fixed the issue of Perk button title text disappearing

Fixed the English translation of some old default ship descriptions to be standardized