30 September 2025 Build 20187733
Update notes via Steam Community

[In-Game Build Version 1728]

Added:

  • Added New Presets ships：Algérie

  • Added Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-17 Fighter

  • Added Shenyang J-5 Fighter

Fixes:

  • Fixed some name and description adjustments that were not implemented

  • Fixed the name and description verification for the N336 German 263mm RK L/35 C86 single-mount turret

  • Fixed the landing gear cover facing the wrong direction for the N872 Vought XF5U "Flying Pancake" carrier-based fighter

  • Fixed the new thumbnails for remade parts not taking effect

  • Fixed the issue of text disappearing in the custom air strike mode nation selection UI

  • Fixed the issue of Perk button title text disappearing

  • Fixed the English translation of some old default ship descriptions to be standardized

  • Fixed the bug that the secondary guns of Presets Richelieu were missing

Adjusted

  • Adjusted the air strike UI to retain the previous country selection when updating the selectable country

  • Adjusted the asynchronous loading of the custom air strike UI to improve the opening speed of the custom air strike UI

  • Adjusted Douglas XTB2D-1 “Skypirate” Torpedo Bomber Torpedo Release Interval

  • Adjustment: Increased the X-axis dispersion of the Soviet 76mm/41.5 M1940 F-34 Tank Gun

  • Adjustment: Renamed the Presets SMS Tirpitz to KMS Tirpitz

  • Adjustment: Renamed the Presets USS BB67 Montana to USS Montana

