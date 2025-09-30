[In-Game Build Version 1728]
Added:
Added New Presets ships：Algérie
Added Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-17 Fighter
Added Shenyang J-5 Fighter
Fixes:
Fixed some name and description adjustments that were not implemented
Fixed the name and description verification for the N336 German 263mm RK L/35 C86 single-mount turret
Fixed the landing gear cover facing the wrong direction for the N872 Vought XF5U "Flying Pancake" carrier-based fighter
Fixed the new thumbnails for remade parts not taking effect
Fixed the issue of text disappearing in the custom air strike mode nation selection UI
Fixed the issue of Perk button title text disappearing
Fixed the English translation of some old default ship descriptions to be standardized
Fixed the bug that the secondary guns of Presets Richelieu were missing
Adjusted
Adjusted the air strike UI to retain the previous country selection when updating the selectable country
Adjusted the asynchronous loading of the custom air strike UI to improve the opening speed of the custom air strike UI
Adjusted Douglas XTB2D-1 “Skypirate” Torpedo Bomber Torpedo Release Interval
Adjustment: Increased the X-axis dispersion of the Soviet 76mm/41.5 M1940 F-34 Tank Gun
Adjustment: Renamed the Presets SMS Tirpitz to KMS Tirpitz
Adjustment: Renamed the Presets USS BB67 Montana to USS Montana
