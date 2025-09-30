 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20187637 Edited 30 September 2025 – 10:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.4.1 Update Notes

  • Fixed issue with invisible shelves

  • Fixed bug preventing some decoration items from being built

  • Fixed shelves giving incorrect popularity values

  • Fixed RGB lights moving too fast

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604561
