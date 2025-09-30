 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20187501 Edited 30 September 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed Whisperer boss respawning outside the map.

  • Adjusted hitbox of Whisperer.

  • Reduced Whisperer size in Endless mode.

  • Lowered Whisperer’s level & attack across all difficulties; reduced stage scaling.

  • Fixed excessive knockback of monsters in Demon Tarot Dream.

  • Matchboxes after Tarot Dream victories now have a chance to drop Dream Crystals.

  • In any challenge stage, characters can now consume Dream Crystals to revive and continue.

Optimizations

  • Added arrow key movement support.

  • Updated visual FX for Tree Spirit (Tentacle build).

  • Added new SFX: Red Hood (decap death), Lust Spindle (charge attack), Abyss Slime (split).

  • Added “Care Mode” in Settings: reduces damage taken by 80%.

👾 Character Menu Update

  • Removed main character switch option.

  • Tarot ability menu removed; all Tarot characters now shown in Character page.

  • Talents and Archetypes merged into Talent Upgrade page.

  • Tarot characters now unlocked with Dream Crystals (Tarot Shards converted 1:1).

📌 Added 35 new achievements

Crown of the Night: First Clear on Nightmare Difficulty

The Whisperer: Kill 50 time "Whisperer"

Empowerment Sage: Max out all Talents

Devil’s Gift: Flip 6 green Reward cards at once in Devil’s Deal

Devil’s Mockery: Flip 6 red Challenge cards at once in Devil’s Deal

Swift as the Wind: Move Speed reaches 800

Solid as Rock: No movement input for 10 minutes in Endless Mode

Dream of Pinocchio: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio

Sun Nightmare: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio · Sun

World Nightmare: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio · World

🎉 More achievements await you to unlock! 🎉

Contact Us – We Look Forward to Your Feedback! 👇

Discord

Your feedback and support are incredibly important to us. We will do our best to keep improving the game while maintaining open and positive communication with everyone

