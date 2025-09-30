Patch Notes

⚖ Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed Whisperer boss respawning outside the map.

Adjusted hitbox of Whisperer.

Reduced Whisperer size in Endless mode.

Lowered Whisperer’s level & attack across all difficulties; reduced stage scaling.

Fixed excessive knockback of monsters in Demon Tarot Dream.

Matchboxes after Tarot Dream victories now have a chance to drop Dream Crystals.

In any challenge stage, characters can now consume Dream Crystals to revive and continue.

⚖ Optimizations

Added arrow key movement support.

Updated visual FX for Tree Spirit (Tentacle build).

Added new SFX: Red Hood (decap death), Lust Spindle (charge attack), Abyss Slime (split).

Added “Care Mode” in Settings: reduces damage taken by 80%.

👾 Character Menu Update

Removed main character switch option.

Tarot ability menu removed; all Tarot characters now shown in Character page.

Talents and Archetypes merged into Talent Upgrade page.

Tarot characters now unlocked with Dream Crystals (Tarot Shards converted 1:1).

📌 Added 35 new achievements

Crown of the Night: First Clear on Nightmare Difficulty

The Whisperer: Kill 50 time "Whisperer"

Empowerment Sage: Max out all Talents

Devil’s Gift: Flip 6 green Reward cards at once in Devil’s Deal

Devil’s Mockery: Flip 6 red Challenge cards at once in Devil’s Deal

Swift as the Wind: Move Speed reaches 800

Solid as Rock: No movement input for 10 minutes in Endless Mode

Dream of Pinocchio: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio

Sun Nightmare: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio · Sun

World Nightmare: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio · World





🎉 More achievements await you to unlock! 🎉

Contact Us – We Look Forward to Your Feedback! 👇

Your feedback and support are incredibly important to us. We will do our best to keep improving the game while maintaining open and positive communication with everyone