Patch Notes
⚖ Fixes & Adjustments
Fixed Whisperer boss respawning outside the map.
Adjusted hitbox of Whisperer.
Reduced Whisperer size in Endless mode.
Lowered Whisperer’s level & attack across all difficulties; reduced stage scaling.
Fixed excessive knockback of monsters in Demon Tarot Dream.
Matchboxes after Tarot Dream victories now have a chance to drop Dream Crystals.
In any challenge stage, characters can now consume Dream Crystals to revive and continue.
⚖ Optimizations
Added arrow key movement support.
Updated visual FX for Tree Spirit (Tentacle build).
Added new SFX: Red Hood (decap death), Lust Spindle (charge attack), Abyss Slime (split).
Added “Care Mode” in Settings: reduces damage taken by 80%.
👾 Character Menu Update
Removed main character switch option.
Tarot ability menu removed; all Tarot characters now shown in Character page.
Talents and Archetypes merged into Talent Upgrade page.
Tarot characters now unlocked with Dream Crystals (Tarot Shards converted 1:1).
📌 Added 35 new achievements
Crown of the Night: First Clear on Nightmare Difficulty
The Whisperer: Kill 50 time "Whisperer"
Empowerment Sage: Max out all Talents
Devil’s Gift: Flip 6 green Reward cards at once in Devil’s Deal
Devil’s Mockery: Flip 6 red Challenge cards at once in Devil’s Deal
Swift as the Wind: Move Speed reaches 800
Solid as Rock: No movement input for 10 minutes in Endless Mode
Dream of Pinocchio: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio
Sun Nightmare: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio · Sun
World Nightmare: Clear Nightmare difficulty Dream using Pinocchio · World
