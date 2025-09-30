🏆 Theme days!

Because of floor rotation, objects could no longer be placed next to each other,



Some players could not serve drinks at the bar,



After using the cocktail station once, it could no longer be moved,



Arranged rum could not be placed and sold in the shop,



Seashell powders could be placed on shop counters even though they were not sellable (and they became impossible to retrieve),



A number of ingredients could be placed on restaurant counters (chocolate, cocoa paste, coconut milk, rum and arranged rum, sugar cane juice),



Customers could not do all the night activities due to lack of time,



The LODs of the Aztec fountain and a restaurant table were broken,



After saving, customers could appear naked,



After saving, customers could leave the island before their departure time,



New SFX: the customer levels up,



New animation: The customer leaves the island happy,



New UI: A window on the right side of the screen shows how many dishes remain to be produced for the day



Hello everyone,The game is progressing, and we are very happy to reveal this 0.3 PUBLIC update.New content:“A good atmosphere around a local dish freshly fished from the island’s fresh waters, music, a refreshing coconut: let’s toast to the sweetness of life!”Annabelle, tour operator, appears at level 5 to guide you in this new activity.-Install a ticket booth so your customers can sign up for a theme day,-Prepare for this special day: buy unique items, gather the ingredients needed to cook dishes,-You will have to serve your customers yourself! Your employees are here to give you a hand,-Make your customers happy by taking a souvenir photo,-Complete all the objectives to try to win the shrimp trophy!Other themes are in production, including two themes we already mentioned in the game’s roadmap (The pirates’ fire, weddings, ...).You voted on Discord for your wish to have a metal detector (between the two choices proposed in the poll)!We will add it in the next update, with chapter 3 of the adventure.✅Employees (cleaner + cashier)✅Night ferry✅Steam achievements✅More save slots⏰(rescheduled for autumn) Employees (cook + collector)✅Added decorations✅Added sound effects✅Theme days (challenges):✅Shrimp day⏰(rescheduled for autumn) The corsairs’ fire✅Added decorationsScenario: Act 3 (Old Joe’s revelations)A new event system (Wedding organization, ...)Customers and Resort level 10 to 15New activities (Fireworks... and more)Decorations!Recipes (The wedding cake and more!)Craftable items!Treasures and places to explore!NEW => Metal detectorScenario: Act 4 (A fateful reunion)Customers and Resort level 16 to 20Activities, items and treasuresAND MUCH MORE!