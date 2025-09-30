Added map viewing functionality to the route selection page after a battle loss.

Fixed the issue where BGM would overlap when returning to the main interface from Chapter 4.

Adjusted the default Figurine rewards for Ksitigarbha's character preset: Changed "Dragon-tailed Fox Immortal" to "Admiring Strength Ghost"; Changed "Charging Turtle" to "Gem Goblin"; Changed "Poison Armor Turtle" to "Five-colored Divine Ox"; Changed "Shrinking Turtle" to "Pug".

Optimized multilingual adaptation for some parts.

Optimized sound effects for death animations.

Optimized sound effects for tile hovering and discarding.

Fixed the issue where rapid consecutive clicks during a Kong Upgrade, followed by an "Out with Supplement Tile," could cause the High-Scoring Patterns animation to freeze.

Fixed the issue where Coina's Boss Figurine [Gold Piggy Bank] was not taking effect.

Optimized the counting visual effects for White Dragon, Ghost Catching, and Dragon Slaying.