Greetings, everyone!

A chill in the air means one thing, Autumn has arrived.

🍂 We are thrilled to announce that our Autumn Update is OUT NOW! 🍂

“What does this new update include?” we hear you ask. Keep reading to find out more!

Added new autumn-themed decorations, including trees with beautiful orange leaves. These are unlocked through a new item in the research menu.



A new sandbox map.



Added the ability to rotate the square brush



Increased max brush size (and added a performance warning when setting a really high value)



Added the option to pause family spawning at the station



Added a price tag and cost info while upgrading roads.



Added a beautification score pop-up on buildings when placing decorations.



Added an option to disable the input helpers, such as while drawing roads.



Added a warning icon for crop commerce that could be activated because there are enough crops, but it hasn't yet been activated.



Added a warning if no shops are connected to a house.



Added a warning if the luxury is not met.



Added new icons for resident customization UI.



Loading time optimization.



Improved the look of the range indicator of decorations.



Fixed the game showing that you could research an item in the notification when you could have researched the Golden Crampton if you owned Station to Station, while not owning Station to Station.



Fixed that you could click through the inhabitant pop-up.



Fixed that inhabitants could all get stuck waiting for a single inhabitant to finish finding his path if that path became corrupted.



Fixed a couple of text wrapping issues.



Fixed Twitch connection would drop on level switching.



Fixed that some farming props would incorrectly cause kerbs to form around them.



Fixed that the arrow scroll buttons in the decoration menu would sometimes become greyed out when they shouldn't.



Fixed the issue where the locate warehouse button on warning icons would move the camera to the edge of the world.



Fixed the problem where icons fail to disappear after the player fulfils the requirements in the building menu.



Fixed that the mayor forgot to install a door on the roof in the 3rd upgrade variant.



Fixed the issue where the mayor finally received a door in the 4th upgrade variant, but it was misaligned with the door frame.



Keep up to date with all things Galaxy Grove in the Discord!

Thank you all so much for your support so far! Your bug reports and feedback have been incredibly helpful, and we have been logging them as quickly as we can. We hope you enjoy this new update!