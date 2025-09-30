 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20187337 Edited 30 September 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Saint Candidates! 👋


Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Berserker Girl!
This minor update brings new sound customization options and clearer feedback for the Kraken encounter.

1. Sound Volume Settings

  • You can now freely adjust the overall sound volume to your preference.

  • The option is available both in the System Options menu from the main screen and in the Pause Menu during gameplay.

  • This ensures you can fine-tune the audio experience whenever you want.

2. Improved Kraken Hit Sound

  • The sound effect when the Kraken takes damage has been updated.

  • The new version makes it easier for players to clearly recognize when their attacks are landing.

I hope these adjustments enhance both the comfort and clarity of your gameplay experience.
As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more updates! 🎮

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3853641
