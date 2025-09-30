Greetings, Saint Candidates! 👋



Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Berserker Girl!

This minor update brings new sound customization options and clearer feedback for the Kraken encounter.



1. Sound Volume Settings

You can now freely adjust the overall sound volume to your preference.

The option is available both in the System Options menu from the main screen and in the Pause Menu during gameplay.

This ensures you can fine-tune the audio experience whenever you want.

2. Improved Kraken Hit Sound

The sound effect when the Kraken takes damage has been updated.

The new version makes it easier for players to clearly recognize when their attacks are landing.

I hope these adjustments enhance both the comfort and clarity of your gameplay experience.

As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more updates! 🎮