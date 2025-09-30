- Enemies get unique shield colors
- Shields with more than 1 health have a new crack effect
- Explosions no longer deal damage through shields
- Explosions no longer deal damage beyond the glass wall
- Lightning now correctly hit shields
- New Mutation for Shrapnel Shooter: Shrapnel Bounce
