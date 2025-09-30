 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20187301
Update notes via Steam Community
- Enemies get unique shield colors
- Shields with more than 1 health have a new crack effect
- Explosions no longer deal damage through shields
- Explosions no longer deal damage beyond the glass wall
- Lightning now correctly hit shields
- New Mutation for Shrapnel Shooter: Shrapnel Bounce

