Road drawing optimization (first step, another pass coming soon)



Fixed family bonuses not applying correctly:



Julii: +500 denarii every 2 years now works



Julii: Insula now gives +1 denarius per week



Holconii: Trade ships move 10% faster across all routes



Holconii: +5% value when trading food goods



Flavii: Temples and shrines cost 10% less to build



Fixed ghost ships appearing after deleting a port



Bridge deletion now works correctly



Architect’s Office no longer works when disabled



Prefecture’s Office no longer works when disabled



Domus construction effects now apply correctly



Removed a few unnecessary log entries that could slow down performance



First of all, thank you so much for continuing to support me, your feedback, bug reports, and patience help me keep pushing forward every single day.What’s nextAnother patch will be coming tomorrow, bringing more fixes and QoL updates.And for those who asked about the camera. I’m polishing a new version with more tilt options. I’ve added a screenshot below to show you what I’ve been testing. This should arrive over the weekend (or shortly after), depending on how testing goes.Thanks again, Governors of Pompeii, your support really keeps me going! 🏛️🔥