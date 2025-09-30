Patch notes v0.500.8
- Road drawing optimization (first step, another pass coming soon)
- Fixed family bonuses not applying correctly:
- Julii: +500 denarii every 2 years now works
- Julii: Insula now gives +1 denarius per week
- Holconii: Trade ships move 10% faster across all routes
- Holconii: +5% value when trading food goods
- Flavii: Temples and shrines cost 10% less to build
- Fixed ghost ships appearing after deleting a port
- Bridge deletion now works correctly
- Architect’s Office no longer works when disabled
- Prefecture’s Office no longer works when disabled
- Domus construction effects now apply correctly
- Removed a few unnecessary log entries that could slow down performance
What’s next
Another patch will be coming tomorrow, bringing more fixes and QoL updates.
And for those who asked about the camera. I’m polishing a new version with more tilt options. I’ve added a screenshot below to show you what I’ve been testing. This should arrive over the weekend (or shortly after), depending on how testing goes.
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3577523530
Thanks again, Governors of Pompeii, your support really keeps me going! 🏛️🔥
Changed files in this update