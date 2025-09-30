Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V4.7
Update notes via Steam Community
This is what has changed in Early Access 4.7
• The Bolt Blaster will always destroy viruses properly now.
• All moving platforms now have new coding for when Bolt exits them. - This was the issue for red viruses not being destroyed sometimes. This new coding actually fixes many issues such as Bolt falling through an ice platform in W4-4 and Bolt not being launched upwards when jumping on Balloons. Bolt's interactions are much smoother throughout the whole game now.
• Bolt's head would not follow the yellow Bolt Blasters direction if it was used before the blue blaster. This has been fixed.
• Changed the color of ladders in W1-6 to yellow.
• A trigger was accidently left in where the W1-7 scrap could be instantly be completed. This has now been removed.
• Added a game version number to the screen overlay (Bottom Right)
• Fixed a graphics glitch on the corrupt janitors microchip in the hub world.
• Completing every level in world 1 now gives the correct card total in the hub world.
• Completing every level in world 2 now gives the correct card total in the hub world.
• Completing the W1 Boss would also unlock another levels bonus card in the hub world. This has been fixed.
• Completing the W1 Corrupt Boss would also unlock another levels bonus card in the hub world. This has been fixed.
• The world 2 boss and bonus levels now unlock the correct collectable cards in the hub world and give the correct statistics total.
• W3-B4 now gives the correct card total statistics.
• W4-B1 now gives the correct card total statistics.
• W4-B4 now gives the correct card total statistics.
• A use button prompt would stay active after Bolt had used a zipline in W2-3. This has been fixed.
• A use button prompt would stay active after Bolt had used a zipline in W2-6. This has been fixed.
