This is what has changed in Early Access 4.7• The Bolt Blaster will always destroy viruses properly now.• All moving platforms now have new coding for when Bolt exits them. - This was the issue for red viruses not being destroyed sometimes. This new coding actually fixes many issues such as Bolt falling through an ice platform in W4-4 and Bolt not being launched upwards when jumping on Balloons. Bolt's interactions are much smoother throughout the whole game now.• Bolt's head would not follow the yellow Bolt Blasters direction if it was used before the blue blaster. This has been fixed.• Changed the color of ladders in W1-6 to yellow.• A trigger was accidently left in where the W1-7 scrap could be instantly be completed. This has now been removed.• Added a game version number to the screen overlay (Bottom Right)• Fixed a graphics glitch on the corrupt janitors microchip in the hub world.• Completing every level in world 1 now gives the correct card total in the hub world.• Completing every level in world 2 now gives the correct card total in the hub world.• Completing the W1 Boss would also unlock another levels bonus card in the hub world. This has been fixed.• Completing the W1 Corrupt Boss would also unlock another levels bonus card in the hub world. This has been fixed.• The world 2 boss and bonus levels now unlock the correct collectable cards in the hub world and give the correct statistics total.• W3-B4 now gives the correct card total statistics.• W4-B1 now gives the correct card total statistics.• W4-B4 now gives the correct card total statistics.• A use button prompt would stay active after Bolt had used a zipline in W2-3. This has been fixed.• A use button prompt would stay active after Bolt had used a zipline in W2-6. This has been fixed.