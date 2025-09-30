 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20187251 Edited 30 September 2025 – 10:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


This is what has changed in Early Access 4.7

• The Bolt Blaster will always destroy viruses properly now.

• All moving platforms now have new coding for when Bolt exits them. - This was the issue for red viruses not being destroyed sometimes. This new coding actually fixes many issues such as Bolt falling through an ice platform in W4-4 and Bolt not being launched upwards when jumping on Balloons. Bolt's interactions are much smoother throughout the whole game now.

• Bolt's head would not follow the yellow Bolt Blasters direction if it was used before the blue blaster. This has been fixed.

• Changed the color of ladders in W1-6 to yellow.

• A trigger was accidently left in where the W1-7 scrap could be instantly be completed. This has now been removed.

• Added a game version number to the screen overlay (Bottom Right)

• Fixed a graphics glitch on the corrupt janitors microchip in the hub world.

• Completing every level in world 1 now gives the correct card total in the hub world.

• Completing every level in world 2 now gives the correct card total in the hub world.

• Completing the W1 Boss would also unlock another levels bonus card in the hub world. This has been fixed.

• Completing the W1 Corrupt Boss would also unlock another levels bonus card in the hub world. This has been fixed.

• The world 2 boss and bonus levels now unlock the correct collectable cards in the hub world and give the correct statistics total.

• W3-B4 now gives the correct card total statistics.

• W4-B1 now gives the correct card total statistics.

• W4-B4 now gives the correct card total statistics.

• A use button prompt would stay active after Bolt had used a zipline in W2-3. This has been fixed.

• A use button prompt would stay active after Bolt had used a zipline in W2-6. This has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2050381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link