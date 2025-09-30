- Added small delay to teleporters.
- Added possibility to activate teleporters with triggers.
- Fixed Hell's racing checkpoint floating 10px above the ground.
- Fixed an issue where missiles would lose their target after pausing and resuming the game.
- Fixed an issue where returning from any Bomboclaat level sent players to the main hub instead of the world hub.
- Fixed level "Brewing Storm" for having an unnecessary trigger screwing up player's progression.
- Fixed an issue with gamepad, where sometimes the mouse would end up hovering on top of a menu button, preventing gamepad movement. This should fix the issue with Steam Deck.
- Fixed speed related issue with elevators, when player tried to jump off it on lower FPS.
- Hopefully stopped lever animation loop when FPS isn't stable enough.
- Hopefully fixed an issue with timed trigger and color blocks going offsync as time went on. This was the most prevalent on level "Two Trees".
Portal Mortal version 1.2.2
Update notes via Steam Community
