We're excited to introduce a major update to our game! It includes a Prologue, new mechanics, NPCs, merchants, and a redesigned interface. Now your adventure begins with a short story, and the world has become even more vibrant and interactive.



Many issues not included in this list have been fixed. New mechanics have also been created that can carry over into the main game: NPCs now walk, shoot, and can be interacted with. Quests can now prohibit jumping, running, and other behavior, opening up more quest options.

New Points of Interest have been added to the map: Military Settlement, Military Town, Station, and Warehouses. Some of these are visited immediately, while others become available later.

When starting a new game, a short story begins that must be completed.

Marks for the new NPCs have been added to the map.

A new NPC with three quests has appeared in the Neutrals' Courtyard in the city.

Pieces of Raw Meat can be turned in to Nikolai in the village.

Tony in the village accepts nine types of goods after completing a specific quest.

Petrenko in the city accepts five types of goods after completing a specific quest.

A function has been implemented for disassembling any raw meat into a "Piece of Raw Meat." The number of pieces depends on the type of meat and its weight.

In trading, the buy/sell percentage has been adjusted based on the player's reputation with the merchant's faction. Some NPCs have had their faction and initial buy/sell percentages changed. Different NPCs of the same faction now trade at different rates, even with the same player reputation. As reputation increases, prices for goods drop, and the player can sell goods at higher prices.

An equipment merchant has appeared in the city's military yard. He unlocks new items with a sufficient reputation.

The empty lot in the village has been blocked by a mountain.

The Neutrals' Yard in the town has been opened.

The open-world object mesh has been updated.

Garages have been built along the town canal.

Passages through the canal near the town have been cleared.

Crocodile barricades have been installed at the hermits' base.

The bridge over the swamp near the hermits has been widened.

A stash has been added to the lighthouse.

The wires near the town and at the forest intersection have been adjusted to prevent sagging.

Climbing to the top of the construction site in the city is now available.

Petrenko has one bonfire left in the city.

The icons for several items have been changed. The icons for all firearms have been changed.

The camera zoom speed in the vehicle, based on the steering wheel position, has been set to 0.5 seconds.

The size of the dark background behind the compass has been adjusted to improve readability.

The health background has been darkened.

The text for ammo (current and total) now matches the ammo type.

Scratches on weapons have become clearer.

The background behind weapons has been lightened for improved visibility.

The text size in the crafting window has been set to 20 points.

The blur in the dialog box has been removed; rewards and experience are now clearly visible.

Svetlana has added return lines during trades for quicker exchanges.

The point of interest indicator has been raised higher.

A button for accessing game news has been added to the main menu.

The map, photos, and UI have been updated.

The "Got it" button has been removed from the "How to Play" guide (it remains only in the training areas).

The optical sight now has red lines in the center for easier shooting at night.

All new content has been translated.

Inventory slot operation and display

If the total weight exceeds 99 kg, it is displayed in whole numbers; otherwise, it is displayed in tenths. The weight is updated when the item is disassembled.

The weight icon has been changed.