City Transport Simulator – The Big October 7 Release!

The wait is over — one of the biggest updates in the history of City Transport Simulator is here! October 7 brings a new map expansion, the feature-packed Update v1.3.0, the arrival of the MAN New Lion’s City Bus DLC, and the long-awaited console release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

🚍 MAN New Lion’s City – Next Generation on the Road

The new MAN New Lion’s City DLC adds six officially licensed, highly detailed buses to your fleet — the 12C, 18C, and the brand-new 19C. Each model comes in multiple door variants and features authentic sounds, precise physics, and stunning interior detail.

From the detailed cockpit to the customizable RGB interior lighting, every detail was recreated with care. Through official partnerships with MAN Truck & Bus, Dr. Richard, and VOR, this DLC delivers real-world liveries, displays, and faithfully replicated vehicle systems — all for €19.99.

🗺️ Free Bus Map Expansion for Depot + South Route

All owners of the Depot + South Route DLC receive a free large-scale map expansion today! Explore a modern high-rise district filled with glass towers, busy sidewalks, and vibrant traffic. Eight new bus stops — five entirely new — expand your network and bring fresh routing possibilities.

The new terminal at Shuji-Nakamura Square serves as a key interchange between tram and bus lines. In Eglundsdorf, a new through-station connects via Jakob-De-Zoet Street back to the depot, where you can now start and end your day just like real drivers. Even AI vehicles follow realistic schedules, giving your city a new level of life and authenticity.

⚙️ Update v1.3.0 – Major Improvements

Alongside the new content, Update v1.3.0 brings many improvements, an Unreal Engine 5.5 upgrade, and polish across every area of gameplay.

Update v1.3.0 – All New Features at a Glance!

✨ Highlights

DLC: MAN New Lion’s City 12C (2- & 3-door) 18C (3- & 4-door) 19C (3- & 4-door)

New city district & 8 new bus stations (for owners of the Depot + South-Route DLC)

& 8 new bus stations (for owners of the Depot + South-Route DLC) Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.5

🚏 Gameplay & Content

Depot “Tram Depot” renamed to Depot South

2 new passenger models in the business district

in the business district New passenger soundscape: the fuller the bus, the louder the ambience

🎮 Controls

New controller default setting : 40% steering sensitivity

: 40% steering sensitivity Reduced deadzones for controllers

Customizable deadzone settings available in the menu

🚗 AI & Traffic

Cars no longer stop for no reason

Right-of-way rules now followed more reliably

🐞 Bug Fixes (Selection)

Pedestrians no longer walk onto the street after getting off

Navigation no longer directs into bus bays when unnecessary

Various fixes for lights, matrices & switches

Passengers now board correctly at starting stops

🖥️ UI

New key art for menu and loading screens

Console Release - PS5 & Xbox Series X/S!

With the console release comes a major content update!

🌍 New Content & Features

50 brand-new missions for Tram & Bus

for Tram & Bus 8 new sandbox lines for buses

for buses Bus tutorial for newcomers (also available in CTS: Tram)

for newcomers (also available in CTS: Tram) Bus Map Extension for AI buses in CTS: Tram & Bus

for AI buses in CTS: Tram & Bus Editable station names transferable to Sandbox

transferable to Sandbox Berlin, Munich & Vienna-style station elements freely selectable

station elements freely selectable Flexible terminals with platform selection

New main menu design + loading screen

👥 Passenger & AI Improvements

Passengers greet when boarding & react to driving style

AI cars honk when you drive recklessly

Reworked traffic light cycles

Higher passenger density + 9 new languages for station announcements

for station announcements Improved passenger behavior system

🕹️ Controls & Comfort

New FOV & steering adjustments

Improved driving feel for Flexity & R2.2b

Adjustable driver’s seat & mirrors

Wheel support added

added Stop markers now include tactile paving orientation

HUD stop markers for trams adjusted

New “Standard” timetable profile for smoother operations

for smoother operations Stop gong can be customized

