BUYING HOUSES

We’re adding the ability to purchase houses as your own property. Right now, you can buy two of them - one in Saint City and another in Lake Camp. You can also upgrade them (for example, by buying furniture). They also serve as new hideouts from the police.

NEW CAR

We're adding a brand new car model - Tiny Terror.

You can use it how you want - buy, sell, steal, destroy, repair, etc. You'll find it as one of the cars for sale.

CAR RESET

We’re adding the ability to reset the position of cars you own. This is useful if you lose your vehicle somewhere or if it gets stuck. The cars will be teleported to the parking lot by the police station. In this UI, you’ll see all of your cars (including their license plate numbers, so you’ll know exactly which vehicle needs to be transported).

some other optimization improvements

fixes to Spanish translations

