[New Content]
• Added new skin for Shibako:
- Unlockable through the achievement “666”
• Added new achievement “666”
- Defeat 666 Oni Masks on Nightmare difficulty
• Added jump platforms to maps
• Added controller feature: gamepad key binding for “Ping”
• Added Steam Deck keyboard support
[Art & Model Adjustments]
• Adjusted Shibako’s cloth material display
[Interface & System Adjustments]
• Adjusted layout of descriptions on the Settings page
[Character & Ability Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where Lea’s Royal Drones disappeared after switching maps
• Fixed an issue where Koraku’s landing animation did not play correctly
[Item & Equipment Adjustments]
• Adjusted [Negan's Baseball Bat]: effect changed from “increase non-elemental damage” to “increase normal damage”
• Fixed [Elemental Avatar]: now correctly nullifies transformed elemental damage
• Fixed incorrect description of [Thunderstorm Gloves]
• Fixed an issue where Empowerment item recharge counts were calculated incorrectly
[VFX & SFX Adjustments]
• Updated effects for Oni Mask
• Updated effects for Shogun
• Updated effects for Takehime
[Other Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where players could fall out of the map at the start of the game
• Fixed an issue where Shibako’s swimsuit top could not be re-equipped
• Fixed issues with Lobby and Quest UI text display
• Fixed an issue where Fate Altar allowed selecting Awakening even when no option was available
• Fixed an issue where items in the Shelter exchanger disappeared after reconnecting
• Fixed incorrect display and calculation of damage after type transformation
If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.
Changed files in this update