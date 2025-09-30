[New Content]

• Added new skin for Shibako:

- Unlockable through the achievement “666”

• Added new achievement “666”

- Defeat 666 Oni Masks on Nightmare difficulty

• Added jump platforms to maps

• Added controller feature: gamepad key binding for “Ping”

• Added Steam Deck keyboard support

[Art & Model Adjustments]

• Adjusted Shibako’s cloth material display

[Interface & System Adjustments]

• Adjusted layout of descriptions on the Settings page

[Character & Ability Fixes]

• Fixed an issue where Lea’s Royal Drones disappeared after switching maps

• Fixed an issue where Koraku’s landing animation did not play correctly

[Item & Equipment Adjustments]

• Adjusted [Negan's Baseball Bat]: effect changed from “increase non-elemental damage” to “increase normal damage”

• Fixed [Elemental Avatar]: now correctly nullifies transformed elemental damage

• Fixed incorrect description of [Thunderstorm Gloves]

• Fixed an issue where Empowerment item recharge counts were calculated incorrectly

[VFX & SFX Adjustments]

• Updated effects for Oni Mask

• Updated effects for Shogun

• Updated effects for Takehime

[Other Fixes]

• Fixed an issue where players could fall out of the map at the start of the game

• Fixed an issue where Shibako’s swimsuit top could not be re-equipped

• Fixed issues with Lobby and Quest UI text display

• Fixed an issue where Fate Altar allowed selecting Awakening even when no option was available

• Fixed an issue where items in the Shelter exchanger disappeared after reconnecting

• Fixed incorrect display and calculation of damage after type transformation

If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.