 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20186866 Edited 30 September 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • A lost city treasure valued at less than 700 will no longer create a treaure train
  • Fixed land units being able to blockade a port
  • Reduced prices indians will pay for goods
  • Colony tile can be plowed and will give +1 grain
  • Fixed capturing colonies
  • Hopefully fixed the build bug (colony would refuse to complete a build)
  • If selecting a ship and the ship is carrying units that can move (have movement points and ship is adjacent to land), these embarked units can be selected
  • Allowed movement from ship to a tile with lost city
  • A Treasure train in a colony can be sold from the context menu
  • Fixed Coronado not revealing colonies
  • Instant combat overlay improved. Also increased speed of the Regular speed combat.
  • If changing combat speed using the speed-button (bottom right) in the combat info, the new speed is saved as default (Preferences updated)
  • Improved nation starting locations. They should be more evenly spread out now.
  • Fixed some issues with unit badge visibility
  • Units working in colonies expend their movement points doing that work (can't produce something and then move the same turn)
  • When a colony completes a build, excess hammers are consumed
  • The number of turns to sail from/to Europe is now the same for all ships departing the same turn
  • Fixed UI Scaling bug on parts of the colony screen
  • Fixed villages not willing to trade with ships when tribe had been previously contacted (but not the village)
  • Graphical changes and experiments
  • Fixed some dialogs missing texts
  • Size of indian gifts reduced
  • Map-generator will try to place more villages on the coast (to be accessible by ships)
  • Minor improvements to european AI

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897931
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3897932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link