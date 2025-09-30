- A lost city treasure valued at less than 700 will no longer create a treaure train
- Fixed land units being able to blockade a port
- Reduced prices indians will pay for goods
- Colony tile can be plowed and will give +1 grain
- Fixed capturing colonies
- Hopefully fixed the build bug (colony would refuse to complete a build)
- If selecting a ship and the ship is carrying units that can move (have movement points and ship is adjacent to land), these embarked units can be selected
- Allowed movement from ship to a tile with lost city
- A Treasure train in a colony can be sold from the context menu
- Fixed Coronado not revealing colonies
- Instant combat overlay improved. Also increased speed of the Regular speed combat.
- If changing combat speed using the speed-button (bottom right) in the combat info, the new speed is saved as default (Preferences updated)
- Improved nation starting locations. They should be more evenly spread out now.
- Fixed some issues with unit badge visibility
- Units working in colonies expend their movement points doing that work (can't produce something and then move the same turn)
- When a colony completes a build, excess hammers are consumed
- The number of turns to sail from/to Europe is now the same for all ships departing the same turn
- Fixed UI Scaling bug on parts of the colony screen
- Fixed villages not willing to trade with ships when tribe had been previously contacted (but not the village)
- Graphical changes and experiments
- Fixed some dialogs missing texts
- Size of indian gifts reduced
- Map-generator will try to place more villages on the coast (to be accessible by ships)
- Minor improvements to european AI
