30 September 2025 Build 20186783 Edited 30 September 2025 – 09:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Veteran players of version 1.2 wishing to experience the new content in version 1.3 must migrate their save files from the game's root directory to the C drive.

Below are the save file locations:

We still recommend starting fresh with a new save file, as version 1.3 has adjusted quests from the very beginning of the story.

Using old save files may cause some bugs.

Save file location for version 1.2:

Steam Library → Properties → Installed Files → Browse

steamapps\\common\\The Matchless KungFu\\HMS_00

Copy the saved folder.

Save file location for version 1.3:

%userprofile%\\AppData\\Local\\HMS_00

Simply paste the above path into any folder.

Copy the saved folder from your 1.2 version save files into this new folder.

Note: After migrating 1.2 saves to 1.3, you must reset the Great Wasteland realm to properly experience 1.3's new storylines and open-world gameplay content.

Windows 64-bit Depot 1696441
