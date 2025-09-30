This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Veteran players of version 1.2 wishing to experience the new content in version 1.3 must migrate their save files from the game's root directory to the C drive.

Below are the save file locations:

We still recommend starting fresh with a new save file, as version 1.3 has adjusted quests from the very beginning of the story.

Using old save files may cause some bugs.

Save file location for version 1.2:

Steam Library → Properties → Installed Files → Browse

steamapps\\common\\The Matchless KungFu\\HMS_00

Copy the saved folder.

Save file location for version 1.3:

%userprofile%\\AppData\\Local\\HMS_00

Simply paste the above path into any folder.

Copy the saved folder from your 1.2 version save files into this new folder.

Note: After migrating 1.2 saves to 1.3, you must reset the Great Wasteland realm to properly experience 1.3's new storylines and open-world gameplay content.