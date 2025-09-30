Veteran players of version 1.2 wishing to experience the new content in version 1.3 must migrate their save files from the game's root directory to the C drive.
Below are the save file locations:
We still recommend starting fresh with a new save file, as version 1.3 has adjusted quests from the very beginning of the story.
Using old save files may cause some bugs.
Save file location for version 1.2:
Steam Library → Properties → Installed Files → Browse
steamapps\\common\\The Matchless KungFu\\HMS_00
Copy the saved folder.
Save file location for version 1.3:
%userprofile%\\AppData\\Local\\HMS_00
Simply paste the above path into any folder.
Copy the saved folder from your 1.2 version save files into this new folder.
Note: After migrating 1.2 saves to 1.3, you must reset the Great Wasteland realm to properly experience 1.3's new storylines and open-world gameplay content.
Changed depots in 1.2map branch