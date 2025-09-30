Fixed an issue where Ritoring using the Grab action at Red Shroom Forage Spot and Blue Shroom Forage Spot could not escape the map after collecting.

Fixed an issue where players could clip through the map when attempting to jump from certain sky boards in Cloud Valley Upstream.

Fixed an issue where players could clip through the map at certain locations in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Upper.

Fixed an issue where the item “Cloud Salmon” was not delivered in the quest <Learn to Fish>.

Fixed an issue where alerts did not refresh immediately after loading a save file with existing Favorites alerts.

Fixed an issue where sound continued to play repeatedly when there were Favorites alerts.

If problems persist after checking all alerts, saving with an empty Favorites list and reloading or proceeding in-game will resolve the issue.

Fixed an issue where the alert icon still appeared even when the Favorites list was empty or all alerts were checked.

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.