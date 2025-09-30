 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20186632 Edited 30 September 2025 – 09:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello my Pilo friends!

There was a minor bug where the player could collide with an object from an adjacent plane. It did not affect any of the puzzles, but was an inconvenience to the player's intuitions.

We managed to fix it with this patch.

Good luck with your adventure!

Changed files in this update

