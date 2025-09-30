Hello my Pilo friends!
There was a minor bug where the player could collide with an object from an adjacent plane. It did not affect any of the puzzles, but was an inconvenience to the player's intuitions.
We managed to fix it with this patch.
Good luck with your adventure!
Off-plane collisions in levels now fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update