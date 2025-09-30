- The speed at which in-game time passes has been reduced.

- Grabbing onto a platform when jumping into it is now easier: you can grab platforms from lower down, and the movement onto the platform is now automatic, rather than requiring constant forward movement input.

- The minimum jump strength based on energy charged has been increased (this has no effect on the max total distance that can be jumped).

- Updated the main HUD to show the player's 4 lootable item slots.

- The names of other players can now be seen on their character's bus pass.

- The length of the rope has been greatly increased.

- Fixed various issues with dismounting at the top of a rope.

- Added system messages for when a checkpoint is captured and when the host changes (due to the previous host disconnecting).

- Increased dithering of other players while using the notebook.

- Tutorial text no longer disappears after a fixed period.

- Various tweaks to tutorial/hint text.

- Various UI updates.