- The speed at which in-game time passes has been reduced.
- Grabbing onto a platform when jumping into it is now easier: you can grab platforms from lower down, and the movement onto the platform is now automatic, rather than requiring constant forward movement input.
- The minimum jump strength based on energy charged has been increased (this has no effect on the max total distance that can be jumped).
- Updated the main HUD to show the player's 4 lootable item slots.
- The names of other players can now be seen on their character's bus pass.
- The length of the rope has been greatly increased.
- Fixed various issues with dismounting at the top of a rope.
- Added system messages for when a checkpoint is captured and when the host changes (due to the previous host disconnecting).
- Increased dithering of other players while using the notebook.
- Tutorial text no longer disappears after a fixed period.
- Various tweaks to tutorial/hint text.
- Various UI updates.
Update Notes: v0.0.18
Update notes via Steam Community
