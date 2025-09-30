Hey everyone,

We just rolled out a quick patch to fix a few bugs and polish things up. Huge thanks to everyone who tried out the new Castle Bridge content and shared feedback — this update’s for you!

Changed the unlock condition for the Phantom Lantern imprint "Shadow Stepper" to defeating the Boss "Nightmare Maid".

Added hitbox detection for thrust attacks during Katana normal attack sequences.

Katana Imprint "Sword Master": Resonance "Asura Path" now doubles the recovery speed of Injury HP.

Fixed an issue where the game would hang at 9% progress after selecting a save file.

Fixed incorrect display of Poison stack count.

Fixed an issue where the phantom would face the opposite direction when using the Phantom Lantern's "Spellcasting" module skill.

Fixed abnormal display when upgrading weapon enchantments.

Fixed an issue where Fire attribute enchantment behaved abnormally when using the Katana "Dragon Flame".

Fixed an issue where the charge UI displayed abnormally after dismounting from a mech while using a Katana.

Fixed an issue where the Katana "Demon Spine Sword" occasionally got stuck in its animation after using its skill.

Fixed incorrect text display for the imprint "Treasure Hunter".

Fixed missing or incorrect display of playstyle icons for certain treasures.

Attempted to fix an issue where lower-tier components of fusion-type treasures were not properly removed after fusion.

Fixed an issue where the treasure "Dragon's Flame Crest" did not grant Fire attribute enchantment after collecting 6 "Dragon's Soul" effects.

Fixed an issue where lightning strikes triggered by the treasure "Thunder Dragon Wing Membrane" dealt double damage.

Fixed incorrect text display for the treasure "Electric Amplification Device" .

Fixed incorrect text display for certain alchemical potions.

Attempted to fix AI issues with the Boss "Nightmare Maid".

Fixed an abnormal curse effect for the treasure "Soul-Siphoning Wedge" when resuming a saved game.